Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Postponed For THIS Reason Here's What We Know

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Postponed: Speculation around Dhurandhar 2's trailer launch has taken an unexpected turn. What was first dismissed as gossip now appears to have a cultural twist, with the makers reportedly postponing the release

The much-talked-about trailer of Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, was initially expected to drop on March 3, 2026. While early reports were dismissed as rumours, fresh updates suggest the plan was very much real.

According to industry chatter, the team had scheduled the trailer launch for that day but later reconsidered after learning about a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) occurring between 3:20 pm and 6:47 pm. Traditionally, such celestial events are viewed as inauspicious for new beginnings. Since most film trailers are unveiled around noon - which would fall within the eclipse's broader“inauspicious window” - the makers reportedly decided to push the release.

Instead of a grand public event, the trailer is now expected to drop digitally, possibly on March 5 or 6. While there's no official confirmation yet, fans are eagerly refreshing their feeds in anticipation.

The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar has already built significant buzz. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is officially slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Last month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film's first promotional glimpse with an A (Adults Only) certificate. The teaser, which runs for 1 minute and 48 seconds, hints at a darker, more intense narrative - staying true to the franchise's gritty action-thriller identity.

The certification and sharp runtime suggest that the makers are keeping the promotional material tight and impactful, building intrigue without revealing too much.

March 19 is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office battles of 2026. Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash. Adding to the competition, Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is also scheduled to release the same day.

Apart from Ranveer Singh reprising his role, the sequel boasts an impressive ensemble cast. R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun will be seen in pivotal roles. There is also strong buzz about a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam, reportedly playing an undercover intelligence officer.

With a high-voltage cast, intense storyline, and a high-stakes release date, Dhurandhar 2 is gearing up to be one of the most talked-about action thrillers of the year. Now, all eyes are on when the trailer finally drops.