HH The Amir Receives Backing From India, Indonesia, Ukraine

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone Tuesday from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the call, HH the Amir reassured the Indian prime minister about the welfare of the Indian community residing in Qatar. In response, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for Qatar's care and attention towards Indian nationals, particularly under the current exceptional circumstances.

The two leaders also discussed the recent military developments in the region, with Modi condemning the Iranian aggression against Qatar as a clear violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirming India's solidarity with Qatar and its people.

Both leaders stressed the importance of restoring regional peace and stability, calling for an end to escalation and a return to political dialogue and negotiations as the path to managing the crisis and safeguarding regional security.

HH the Amir also received a phone call from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The Indonesian president expressed his country's full solidarity and support for Qatar and its people in the face of the blatant Iranian aggression. He condemned any targeting of national territory and sovereignty in the region and emphasised the urgency of de-escalation and a return to negotiations.

HH the Amir expressed his deep appreciation for Indonesia's stance and support, noting that it reflects the strong bilateral relations and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Both leaders also discussed current regional developments, underlining the importance of dialogue and diplomatic efforts as the way to contain the crisis and preserve regional security and stability.

In his call with HH the Amir Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inquired about the situation in Qatar following the Iranian aggression, expressing his absolute condemnation of this aggression and affirming his country's solidarity with Qatar.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, particularly the military escalation in the Gulf region and its repercussions on international peace and security.

The two sides agreed to continue exchanging views and coordinating efforts to enhance stability and security in the region and the world.

