MENAFN - 3BL) When communities are tested by tragedy, recovery is not only about rebuilding-it's about restoring hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging. In Los Angeles County, families impacted by the devastating wildfires of 2025 know this reality all too well. Entire neighborhoods were altered overnight, and for many communities like Altadena, the loss extended far beyond physical structures.

The LA Clippers, Habitat for Humanity, Nike and Comcast NBCUniversal came together to host the final of three home builds for LA County families whose lives were upended by the 2025 wildfires.

At Comcast NBCUniversal, we believe that strong teams build strong communities. That belief guided our partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, NBA, the LA Clippers, and San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity, as we came together to support more than 112 households rebuilding their lives after unimaginable loss.

Kathy Behrens, NBA President of Social Responsibility & Player Programs, kick off the day by welcoming hundreds of attendees and partners.

Our employee volunteers were central to this work. Over several months, and three community build days in October, December, and February, Comcast NBCUniversal employee volunteers worked alongside Clippers teammates and coaches, Habitat experts, and community members to construct homes, frame walls, assemble furniture, and create spaces where families can thrive. This direct hands-on support of families reinforced the idea that recovery is not something we do for communities, but with them. Our volunteers alongside Clippers players, coaches and NBA legends added an inspiring reminder that rebuilding is a shared responsibility, and that community extends far beyond team lines or corporate walls.

Volunteers assembling interior structures for homes.

This effort is deeply connected to Project UP, our comprehensive commitment to build a future of unlimited possibilities. Safe, stable housing is foundational to that commitment.

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation President, welcomes attendees and thanks partners for collaborating to make impact in the communities we serve.

The final community build and home unveiling took place at the 18th Annual NBA Carers All-Star Day of Service in Los Angeles. And two families - one from Los Angeles and one from the San Gabriel Valley - were recognized as the newest recipients of homes built through this effort. Hosting this milestone during a global celebration of sports underscored the spirit of teamwork and unity that defined the entire effort.

A volunteer applies primer to moulding during the rebuild efforts.

Our commitment to Los Angeles County will not end with the final build. Comcast NBCUniversal has a long-standing presence in California, and we remain dedicated to serving the communities where our employees live and work. From disaster recovery to workforce development and community partnerships, we continue to invest in initiatives that create lasting impact and advance opportunity for generations to come.

Local Habitat for Humanity CEOs Erin Rank and Bryan Wong express gratitude for helping Angelenos impacted by the 2025 wildfires.

We are incredibly proud of our employees who volunteered their time, skills, and hearts to this effort. Their dedication reflects the best of Comcast NBCUniversal and our shared values of service, impact, inclusion, and care. When we show up together-across companies, sectors, and communities-we don't just rebuild homes. We help rebuild lives.

Former NBA Player Joakim Noah helps with painting materials.

Strong teams truly do build strong communities. And in Los Angeles, that strength is rising-one home, one family, and one partnership at a time.

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

Hilary Smith, EVP, Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.