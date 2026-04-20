'AI Will Bring Huge Productivity Improvements': Swiss Re CEO
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CEO Swiss Re,“IA porterà enormi miglioramenti di produttività”
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Read more: CEO Swiss Re,“IA porterà enormi miglioramenti di produttiv
“Thanks to AI agents we will see productivity improvements such as we have not seen in decades,” the head of the Swiss reinsurance giant said in an interview.“We are in the process of rethinking our company's core processes from the ground up with the help of AI.”
Berger gave a concrete example: in the construction insurance business, pricing used to take up to three weeks with 25 steps and 14 applications.“With AI agents we have greatly simplified this process and reduced the number of applications to less than five. Today we can determine a price partly already within one day. The increase in productivity is up to 80%,” he said.More More Swiss AI Artificial intelligence explained
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