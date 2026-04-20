'AI Will Bring Huge Productivity Improvements': Swiss Re CEO

“Thanks to AI agents we will see productivity improvements such as we have not seen in decades,” the head of the Swiss reinsurance giant said in an interview.“We are in the process of rethinking our company's core processes from the ground up with the help of AI.”

Berger gave a concrete example: in the construction insurance business, pricing used to take up to three weeks with 25 steps and 14 applications.“With AI agents we have greatly simplified this process and reduced the number of applications to less than five. Today we can determine a price partly already within one day. The increase in productivity is up to 80%,” he said.

This content was published on Apr 22, 2025 This video explains what Natural Language Processing, Artificial General Intelligence and other terms linked to Artificial Intelligence mean.