403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Congo Prime Minister, Cabinet Resign to Clear Path for New Government
(MENAFN) The Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso has submitted his resignation along with that of his government, opening the way for the formation of a new cabinet, according to a statement from the presidency on Sunday.
The announcement comes shortly after President Denis Sassou Nguesso was sworn in for a fifth term following his victory in the March 15 election.
Until a new government is appointed, outgoing ministers will continue handling day-to-day administrative duties, the statement said.
Makosso, who has held the position since 2021, expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him during his tenure and indicated that he remains available to the head of state, according to the presidency.
His resignation is widely viewed as part of the customary political transition that follows the start of a new presidential mandate in the country.
During his inauguration speech last week, Sassou Nguesso pledged that his administration would work toward addressing conflicts affecting the African continent and contribute to regional stability.
The announcement comes shortly after President Denis Sassou Nguesso was sworn in for a fifth term following his victory in the March 15 election.
Until a new government is appointed, outgoing ministers will continue handling day-to-day administrative duties, the statement said.
Makosso, who has held the position since 2021, expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him during his tenure and indicated that he remains available to the head of state, according to the presidency.
His resignation is widely viewed as part of the customary political transition that follows the start of a new presidential mandate in the country.
During his inauguration speech last week, Sassou Nguesso pledged that his administration would work toward addressing conflicts affecting the African continent and contribute to regional stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment