MENAFN - GetNews) A new category of AI product is quietly reshaping how companies make money from search and discovery. Instead of sending users to a page of links, these tools aim to answer the question directly, then keep the user in a conversation to refine intent and drive a decision. Many teams call them“answer engines.”

What makes them financially interesting is not the UI. It is the unit economics. Vertical AI answer engines can change acquisition costs, conversion rates, margins, and even the balance between labor and software in the delivery model. In some sectors they also change the underlying business model, shifting value from page views and rankings to higher-intent outcomes.

Why“answers” become a business model

Traditional search monetization usually depends on one of three things:

1. Ads sold against traffic

2. Affiliate or lead-gen commissions driven by clicks

3. Subscriptions for specialized research tools

Answer engines can still use those models, but they often re-bundle value in a way that increases pricing power. The common pattern is: less browsing, more resolution. That changes what you can charge for, and what it costs you to serve a user.

Vertical AI tools typically win when three conditions hold:



The domain is complex and changes frequently

Users have constraint-heavy questions Mistakes are costly, whether financially, legally, or reputationally

That is why legal and healthcare vertical AI have commanded premium pricing, and why regulated consumer categories like iGaming are investing in structured, domain-specific search.

Two proven monetization paths: subscription software and outcome-led lead gen

1) Subscription and seat-based pricing in high-value workflows

In enterprise verticals, the cleanest model is still SaaS: per-seat, per-month (or per-year) pricing, often with services layered in.

A good example is legal AI. Sacra estimates Harvey reached $75M ARR in April 2025, up from $50M at the end of 2024, and describes pricing at roughly $1.2K per lawyer per month with minimum contract sizes in the tens of seats.

This is classic high-ARPA SaaS economics:



A relatively small number of customers can produce meaningful revenue

Gross margins can be high, but customer success and implementation costs are real Retention depends on adoption, so“forward-deployed” services can be part of the cost structure

In healthcare AI, pricing is often lower per seat than legal, but deployment volumes can be huge. Sacra estimates Abridge is priced around $2,500 per clinician per year and reached $100M ARR in May 2025 (estimate), supported by enterprise deployments across major health systems.

Reporting on Abridge's Series E also notes a $300M raise at a reported $5.3B valuation in June 2025, with deployments across 150+ health systems and expectations to support 50M medical conversations that year.

What this signals financially is important: answer engines become easiest to monetize when they sit directly inside an expensive workflow, and when the buyer can justify ROI in labor hours, throughput, risk reduction, or revenue capture.

2) Outcome-led lead gen in affiliate-heavy markets

Now consider a different environment: consumer discovery markets where monetization is commission-based. iGaming is a clear case because discovery has historically been dominated by SEO and affiliate sites.

Affiliate economics are powerful, but they are also noisy and often opaque. An iGaming Business report highlighted how advertised revenue share deals can compress dramatically after fees, citing an audit where average net revenue share fell to 23.91%, with wide variance down to 8% in the worst case.

That matters because it shapes incentives:



Publishers chase rankings and volume

Operators compete for placement and traffic Users grow skeptical of“top casinos” lists

This is where an answer engine can change the funnel. Instead of monetizing generic traffic, it can monetize“resolved intent,” meaning users who have already filtered by constraints like jurisdiction, payments, withdrawal priorities, and bonus rules.

marvn as a lead-gen answer engine, and what it implies for unit economics

Marlin Media is explicit that it is a lead-generation company, and that marvn complements its publisher portfolio as an AI-powered casino search engine.

What is interesting from a business perspective is how marvn positions the product mechanics:



It emphasizes a proprietary casino database as the data backbone.

Angler Gaming's press release says Marlin Media expanded its proprietary database and reports partnerships with over 300 iGaming brands. marvn's Terms of Use describe the service as informational, powered by AI, and provided free of charge for core features.

Free access is not unusual in lead gen. The economic bet is that a better discovery layer increases downstream value by improving match quality, boosting conversion, and reducing the reliance on volatile SEO.

Discover adds a second growth lever: engagement plus recency

On 12 January 2026, marvn launched a“Discover” section positioned as a news and knowledge hub that searches reputable sources and generates overviews, with follow-up Q&A on what the user reads.

From a unit economics angle, that matters because it supports two things:

1. Higher session frequency (users return for updates, not only when they have a specific query)

2. Better top-of-funnel activation (users who are unsure what to ask get guided entry points)

Both can lower effective CAC over time by increasing organic retention and repeat usage.

What changes in the unit economics when you move from content to answers

1) CAC can fall, but only if retention rises

Traditional SEO content strategies often chase low-cost acquisition but suffer from volatility. An answer engine can reduce dependence on rankings, but the real payoff comes if users return directly.

Discover-like features are one way to build repeat behavior because they create a reason to come back even when the user is not actively shopping.

2) Conversion quality can rise because the product“pre-qualifies” the lead

In affiliate and lead-gen, one of the biggest hidden costs is low-quality traffic. If a conversational interface filters by country, payment methods, and preferences before a referral click, you often get fewer clicks but better intent.

If net revenue share can compress after fees, as the iGB reporting suggests, then improving lead quality becomes a practical way to protect margins.

3) Gross margin depends on your data operations, not only your model costs

Answer engines are not“just an LLM wrapper.” The expensive part is often:



Building and maintaining the structured dataset

Normalizing messy domain attributes

Verifying changes and handling edge cases Managing compliance and safety constraints

marvn's own documentation highlights reliance on a proprietary casino database's release also points to investment in technical talent and database expansion, which is the cost side of the moat.

4) Pricing power increases when you sell outcomes, not impressions

In enterprise, this shows up as high seat prices, like Harvey's reported pricing structure in private-market analysis lead-gen, it shows up as the ability to negotiate better deals with partners because you deliver better-qualified users.

A simple financial framing you can use

If you are evaluating an answer engine, the cleanest business questions are:

1. Can it raise revenue per user session? Through subscription ARPA, higher conversion, or better partner economics.

2. Can it lower effective CAC? Through repeat usage, direct traffic, and lower platform risk.

3. Can it keep marginal costs under control? Data freshness and verification workflows determine whether scale improves margins.

4. Can it compound a defensible asset? Usually the defensible asset is the dataset and the feedback loop, not the base model.

That is the core unit economics story behind vertical AI. The winners will not be the tools that generate the most text. They will be the ones that turn domain complexity into measurable business leverage, then do it at scale.

