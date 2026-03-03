CE-LINK Unveils Next-Gen Robot Vacuum Cleaner HLCS, Raising The Bar For Smart Home Cleaning

CE-LINK, a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation robot vacuum cleaner, the HLCS. Designed for modern households, the HLCS combines powerful suction, intelligent laser navigation, flexible vacuum-and-mop functionality, and extensive customization to deliver quiet, efficient, and hands-free cleaning across all floor types.

Powerful Cleaning Meets Intelligent Design



The HLCS offers multiple suction settings ranging from 5,000Pa to 20,000Pa. Users can easily choose the right power for everything from daily dust pickup on hardwood floors to deep carpet cleaning.

Equipped with a 360° laser navigation system that quickly maps the home and plans efficient cleaning routes. Using memory mapping, the robot ensures full coverage with minimal overlap. After cleaning is complete, it will automatically return to the dock and recharge.

The HLCS offers smooth switching between vacuum-only mode and combined vacuum-and-mop mode, making it a versatile solution for both dry and wet cleaning. A 250ml dustbin and a 300ml water tank support thorough cleaning throughout the home without frequent refills.

To reduce maintenance, the HLCS features a dual anti-tangle system(with center and side brushes) that cuts and captures long hair and pet fur before it wraps around brushes. Enhanced anti-static protection further helps prevent dust buildup inside the unit.

With an ultra-slim 100mm design, the HLCS easily cleans under beds, sofas, and other low-clearance furniture that traditional vacuums can't reach. It can also climb obstacles up to 20mm, allowing it to move smoothly across thresholds and between rooms. The HLCS's compact size (330×330×100mm) also results in smaller packaging, making it easier to store while aligning with CE-LINK's environmental sustainability philosophy.

Smart Connectivity and Hands-Free Convenience

The HLCS integrates seamlessly into today's smart homes. Users can control cleaning modes, schedules, and settings through the Tuya Smart App or Mi Home, with support for additional customizable smart platforms. Dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi ensures stable connectivity, while Bluetooth-assisted setup makes installation quick and intuitive.

For hands-free convenience, the auto-empty base delivers 14,000Pa dust collection suction and a 3L dust bag, minimizing manual emptying for weeks. Operating noise stays below 75dB, providing powerful cleaning with minimal disruption. The HLCS is available with 2600mAh or 3200mAh battery options, providing up to 140 minutes of runtime per charge in standard mode.

“The HLCS robot vacuum brings smart technology closer to everyday living,” said Daniel, Product Manager at CE-LINK.“Its performance, flexibility, and customization options allow it to adapt to each user's unique home.”

For more information about CE-LINK and its products, please visit or contact....

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a trusted OEM/ODM manufacturer specializing in smart home devices. With strong R&D and over two decades of precision manufacturing experience, CE-LINK turns innovation into reality, helping households worldwide enjoy safer, cleaner, and smarter homes.

Website:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

YouTube: @ce-linkelectronics3909