Matthew Walter Riley Debunks 5 Myths About Trades, Business, And Service

Matthew Walter Riley, Red Oak, IowaMatthew Walter Riley of Iowa shares hard-earned insight from the trades, business ownership, aviation, and volunteer service.

Matthew Walter Riley has spent his life building things that work. From sheet-metal apprenticeship contests to business ownership, aviation missions, and volunteer fire service, his career has spanned industries but has followed one rule: test assumptions.

“Most bad decisions start with a myth people never questioned,” Riley says.“You have to pressure-test what you believe.”

Below, Riley breaks down five common myths that mislead individuals in the skilled trades, small business, and community service spaces.

Myth #1:“You need a four-year degree to build a strong career.”

Why people believe it: For decades, students were told college was the only reliable path to success.

The reality: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, many skilled trades careers pay wages at or above the national median income, often without the burden of student loan debt. At the same time, millions of skilled trade workers are expected to retire in the coming years, increasing demand.

Riley entered a four-year sheet metal apprenticeship instead of a traditional college path.

“The trades reward precision,” he says.“You can't fake skill.”

Practical tip: Call a local union hall or vocational training center this week. Ask about apprenticeship programs and earning potential. Gather facts before assuming your options.

Myth #2:“Growth means moving fast.”

Why people believe it: Social media and startup culture glorify speed and rapid scaling.

The reality: The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that many small businesses fail within the first five years, often due to cash flow and operational challenges-not lack of ambition.

Riley learned this firsthand when expanding one of his early real estate operations.

“I believed growth meant speed,” he says.“Now I know growth means durability.”

Practical tip: Before expanding, write out your worst-case scenario. If you can survive that, then consider scaling.

Myth #3:“Diversification should happen early.”

Why people believe it: Investing advice often emphasizes the need to spread risk quickly.

The reality: Diversification works best when built on expertise. Riley expanded into real estate and other ventures only after mastering construction systems.

“I don't invest in things I can't explain,” he says.“If I can't see how it works, I'm not ready.”

Practical tip: List your top three skills. Build depth in one before branching into unrelated areas.

Myth #4:“Volunteer service doesn't impact your career.”

Why people believe it: Volunteer work is often seen as separate from professional growth.

The reality: The National Volunteer Fire Council reports that most U.S. firefighters are volunteers. These roles require leadership, crisis management, and coordination under pressure-skills highly transferable to business.

Riley served ten years with the Corning Volunteer Fire Department and advanced to Captain.

“When you respond at 2 a.m., you learn responsibility fast,” he says.

Practical tip: Attend one open house at your local fire department or emergency service agency. Explore how service can build leadership skills.

Myth #5:“Systems limit creativity.”

Why people believe it: Some see structure as restrictive.

The reality: In aviation and diving, systems save lives. Riley serves as a mission pilot and trained public safety diver. Checklists are not optional.

“Aviation is about checklists,” he says.“You respect the process every time.”

Research across industries shows that standardized processes reduce errors and improve outcomes.

Practical tip: Create a simple checklist for one recurring task in your life or business. Test it for 30 days.

If You Only Remember One Thing

Assumptions cost more than effort. Question the myth before committing to the path.

“Measure twice,” Riley says.“In business and in life.”

Call to Action

Share this myth list with someone exploring career or business decisions. Then choose one practical tip and apply it today. Small course corrections can prevent large mistakes later

About Matthew Walter Riley

Matthew Walter Riley is an Iowa-based tradesman, business owner, mission pilot, and former volunteer fire captain. His background spans construction, real estate, aviation, and public safety diving. He advocates for skilled trades, structured growth, and community service as foundations for long-term stability and leadership.