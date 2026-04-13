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US Mulls Military Options After Failed Iran Talks in Islamabad
(MENAFN) Following the collapse of high-level negotiations in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering new limited military strikes against Iran alongside expanded maritime pressure measures, according to reports citing officials familiar with internal discussions.
The talks, led by Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation, ended after lengthy negotiations failed to produce an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program, despite hours of discussions mediated in Pakistan.
According to the report, Trump and his advisers are evaluating a mix of military and economic strategies aimed at breaking the deadlock. These include the possibility of renewed targeted strikes on Iranian territory as well as continued enforcement of restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.
A central component of the broader pressure strategy involves tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The objective, according to officials cited in the reporting, is to restrict Iran’s ability to export oil and reduce revenues that support its government budget.
Trump has also publicly suggested that Iranian infrastructure—including energy and water facilities—could become potential targets if tensions continue to escalate, while stressing that he would prefer to avoid further military conflict, according to reports.
The approach is being described as a dual-track strategy combining military deterrence with economic pressure. Some advisers reportedly believe that restricting maritime access could force Iran back to the negotiating table, drawing comparisons with earlier pressure campaigns used in other geopolitical disputes.
However, officials also acknowledge significant risks. US naval forces operating near Iranian waters could face rapid retaliation, including missile or drone attacks, raising concerns about potential escalation in an already volatile region following the breakdown of the Islamabad talks.
The talks, led by Vice President JD Vance and a US delegation, ended after lengthy negotiations failed to produce an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program, despite hours of discussions mediated in Pakistan.
According to the report, Trump and his advisers are evaluating a mix of military and economic strategies aimed at breaking the deadlock. These include the possibility of renewed targeted strikes on Iranian territory as well as continued enforcement of restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports.
A central component of the broader pressure strategy involves tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The objective, according to officials cited in the reporting, is to restrict Iran’s ability to export oil and reduce revenues that support its government budget.
Trump has also publicly suggested that Iranian infrastructure—including energy and water facilities—could become potential targets if tensions continue to escalate, while stressing that he would prefer to avoid further military conflict, according to reports.
The approach is being described as a dual-track strategy combining military deterrence with economic pressure. Some advisers reportedly believe that restricting maritime access could force Iran back to the negotiating table, drawing comparisons with earlier pressure campaigns used in other geopolitical disputes.
However, officials also acknowledge significant risks. US naval forces operating near Iranian waters could face rapid retaliation, including missile or drone attacks, raising concerns about potential escalation in an already volatile region following the breakdown of the Islamabad talks.
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