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Germany’s Merz Warns Iran War Will Burden Nation’s Economy
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cautioned Monday that the ongoing Iran war is set to leave deep and lasting marks on the global economy, with Berlin already bracing for a prolonged period of economic strain at home.
"We will feel the consequences of this war for a long time to come, even after it is over," Merz said at a press conference in Berlin. "Consequently, we are also preparing for a significant burden on the German economy for an extended period — and thus a considerable burden on private households as well."
The conservative leader voiced disappointment over the breakdown of US-Iran diplomatic talks held over the weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, though he acknowledged the failure had not caught him off guard.
"I wasn't surprised by the decision to break off the talks in Islamabad. From the very beginning, I didn't get the impression that they were really well prepared," Merz told reporters, adding that achieving any diplomatic resolution would demand considerable time and sustained effort.
The Chancellor emphasized that Germany remains actively engaged across multiple diplomatic channels in pursuit of a peaceful outcome.
"We are talking with the US administration, we are talking with the parties to the conflict, and we are talking with Israel," Merz said. "This will remain a long-term process," he stressed.
"We will feel the consequences of this war for a long time to come, even after it is over," Merz said at a press conference in Berlin. "Consequently, we are also preparing for a significant burden on the German economy for an extended period — and thus a considerable burden on private households as well."
The conservative leader voiced disappointment over the breakdown of US-Iran diplomatic talks held over the weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, though he acknowledged the failure had not caught him off guard.
"I wasn't surprised by the decision to break off the talks in Islamabad. From the very beginning, I didn't get the impression that they were really well prepared," Merz told reporters, adding that achieving any diplomatic resolution would demand considerable time and sustained effort.
The Chancellor emphasized that Germany remains actively engaged across multiple diplomatic channels in pursuit of a peaceful outcome.
"We are talking with the US administration, we are talking with the parties to the conflict, and we are talking with Israel," Merz said. "This will remain a long-term process," he stressed.
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