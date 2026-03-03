Leonard Cagno Calls For Operational Discipline In Growing Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) New York–based Partner Leonard Cagno urges founders to prioritise system clarity over speed as growth pressures increase.

New York, NY - March 3, 2026 - Leonard Cagno, Partner at TEG Health and TEG Wellness, is raising awareness around a growing issue in the business community: operational instability during periods of rapid growth. Drawing from his background in aviation, finance, and structured business operations, Cagno is advocating for stronger process discipline, clearer ownership, and system alignment inside scaling companies.

“Growth exposes weak structure,” Cagno says.“If ownership is unclear and processes aren't defined, stress multiplies fast.”

Recent data highlights the urgency. According to McKinsey, companies in high-growth phases experience up to a 30% increase in operational errors when workflows are poorly defined. Gallup reports that employee burnout is significantly higher in fast-scaling firms where responsibilities are unclear. In addition, Stanford research shows productivity drops sharply after 50 working hours per week, yet many founders respond to growth challenges by simply working longer.

“That approach doesn't solve the root issue,” Cagno explains.“Most operational stress is not a motivation problem. It's a design problem.”

Cagno points to simple structural failures that compound quickly.“When everyone owns a task, no one owns it. When systems don't talk to each other, mistakes repeat,” he says.“Calm operations come from clarity. Not from hustle.”

He emphasises that leaders should begin with concrete, practical changes rather than sweeping transformation.“Assign one clear owner per function. Document repeat tasks once. Set simple approval rules. Protect one hour of focused work each day. These are not big ideas. They are basic safeguards.”

Industry data supports this approach. Gartner reports that organisations that redesign workflows based on real operational behaviour improve output by as much as 25% within one quarter. Deloitte findings show companies with stable internal systems sustain revenue growth more consistently than firms with constant internal rework.

Cagno also notes that leadership behaviour directly influences operational stability.“If leaders react emotionally to pressure, teams mirror that. If leaders stay structured and calm, teams follow that pattern.”

He is encouraging founders, operators, and managers to take personal responsibility for improving their internal systems rather than blaming market conditions or team performance.

Start with Structure

Leonard Cagno invites business leaders to conduct a simple operational audit this month:



Identify one recurring issue and document the exact workflow.

Assign single-point ownership to three key functions.

Remove one unnecessary weekly meeting.

Create a short checklist for one repeat task. Schedule a 30-minute weekly operational review.

“Structure creates capacity,” Cagno says.“You don't need more effort. You need better alignment.”

He encourages leaders to share these steps within their teams and commit to consistent weekly improvements.

About Leonard Cagno

Leonard Cagno is a New York–based business leader and Partner at TEG Health and TEG Wellness. His career spans aviation, financial advisory, and operational leadership. He specialises in system alignment, workflow design, and scalable process structures for growing businesses.

