"Pre-Owned Heavy Equipment & Agricultural Machinery | EMSU Equipment"With software restrictions costing farmers billions, EMSU Equipment reports a surge in buyers seeking pre-2020 models with accessible diagnostics.

Kernersville, NC - Mar 3, 2026 - As OEM software restrictions cost American farmers an estimated $4.2 billion per year in inflated repair fees and lost productivity, EMSU Equipment, a curated online retailer of 100 to 140 pre-owned heavy machines, is reporting a 2026 surge in buyers seeking equipment they can service independently -- without dealer-only diagnostic software.

THE RIGHT TO REPAIR BOTTLENECK

The issue isn't mechanical. It's digital. Farmers who once fixed their own tractors now face software locks that force them to wait for authorized technicians. Court filings in the ongoing 2026 federal antitrust case against John Deere cite wait times of up to 28 days during critical planting windows. Those delays cost individual operations tens of thousands of dollars in lost yields.

Iowa's legislature responded in February 2026 by advancing Right to Repair bill HSB 751 with an 18-5 vote. The EPA issued a landmark clarification the same month: the Clean Air Act does not prohibit farmers from bypassing software locks to repair their own equipment.

But legislative fixes take years to implement. Farmers need machines they can work on today.

PRE-OWNED EQUIPMENT AS A PRACTICAL WORKAROUND

EMSU Equipment's inventory consists of pre-2020 and early-2020s models -- machines built before the most restrictive software lockouts became standard. Every unit ships with accessible diagnostics and no dealer-only software gates.

- Full mechanical access: Buyers can perform their own engine, hydraulic, and transmission repairs

- No forced dealer visits: Diagnostic codes are readable with standard OBD tools

- Immediate availability: All 140 machines are inspected and ready to ship within 5 business days

"Our buyers aren't anti-technology. They're anti-dependency," said Kevin Evans, Public Relations Chief at EMSU Equipment. "A corn farmer in Iowa shouldn't have to wait four weeks for a technician to reset a software code while his crop rots in the field. These machines give operators their independence back."







Source: 2025–2026 industry estimates compiled from federal legal filings and U.S. PIRG research

ABOUT EMSU Equipment

EMSU Equipment is an online heavy equipment retailer based in Kernersville, NC that sells a curated fleet of 100 to 140 inspected, pre-owned machines to independent contractors, farmers, and small businesses across the United States. Every listing includes detailed inspection reports, transparent pricing with no hidden fees, and nationwide shipping coordination. Founded in 2011, the company serves buyers in all 48 contiguous states.

