CCD Refutes Fake Claim About 'Sale Of Western Weapons' By Ukrainian Commanders
"Russian resources are actively spreading reports claiming that commanders of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are 'writing off Western weapons as lost' and then selling them. As usual, the Russians provide no evidence for these claims, referring exclusively to unnamed sources in Russian security agencies," the statement says.
It is noted that such unsubstantiated allegations are an example of typical disinformation that Russian propaganda periodically injects into the information space, primarily targeting Western audiences, and which never finds confirmation.Read also: Russia spreads fake news about 'infected' livestock in France caused by Ukrainian feed
By spreading such narratives, Russia seeks to undermine partners' trust in Ukraine and hinder international support for the country. Ongoing monitoring and regular inspections have not detected any violations in Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons, the Center emphasized.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in August 2025 Russian propaganda outlets stepped up a disinformation campaign about the alleged illegal sale of weapons by Ukrainian servicemen.
