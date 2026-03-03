MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ARMOVEX Launches Revolutionary Concrete Floor Coating System That Simplifies Installation From the Ground Up New spray-applied, zero-VOC coating eliminates the need for grinding on most install jobs - delivering professional-grade results with nothing more than clean concrete and a sprayer

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - ARMOVEX today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking concrete floor coating system, a spray-applied solution purpose-built for both professional contractors and serious DIY installers. Designed from the start to strip away the complexity, mess, and hazards that have long defined the concrete coating industry, ARMOVEX arrives as a category-defining product that fundamentally changes how floors get done.

Traditional concrete coating installations have required contractors to haul grinders weighing 600 to 1,200 pounds onto job sites, spend hours in clouds of toxic concrete dust, and navigate the chemical hazards of acid etching and mechanical profiling - all before a single drop of coating ever hits the floor. ARMOVEX was built to change that.

On most install jobs, ARMOVEX eliminates the need for grinding, acid etching, and mechanical profiling altogether. Instead of an exhausting multi-day ordeal, the process starts and ends with the same simple requirement: clean concrete.

"The worst part of installing a concrete floor coating has always been the prep," said Dylan Krantz, CEO at ARMOVEX. "We built a system that removes that burden entirely on the vast majority of jobs. Clean the floor, spray the product, move on. That's the job now."

Spray It On. Walk Away Faster.

ARMOVEX's single-component, spray-applied system means no mixing, no multi-part chemistry, and no heavy equipment staging. Installers arrive lighter, set up faster, and finish sooner - allowing more jobs to get done in the same amount of time with dramatically less physical strain.

The speed advantage isn't just a convenience. For professional contractors, it translates directly to increased revenue, reduced labor costs, and a competitive edge that's easy to explain to customers.

Zero VOCs. Zero Dust. Zero Excuses.

ARMOVEX is a zero-VOC, water-based system with no solvents and no toxic additives. That means no respirators, no hazmat considerations, and no lingering chemical odors after installation. It's safe for occupied or environmentally sensitive spaces and sets a standard the broader industry has rarely been able to match.

The absence of grinding also means the absence of silica dust, one of the most serious occupational hazards in the concrete trades. With ARMOVEX, that exposure simply doesn't happen.

Built for Contractors. Ready for Anything.

ARMOVEX is engineered for both residential garage floors and commercial applications. Its hybrid penetrating and film-forming technology delivers long-term adhesion, abrasion resistance, UV stability, and protection against oils, salts, fuels, and chemical contaminants - without the complexity that typically comes with contractor-grade performance.

The product line includes ARMOVEX BCX, a single-component hybrid sealer for multi-surface protection, and ARMOVEX DryLock, a penetrating waterproofing treatment that handles moisture vapor, efflorescence, and hydrostatic pressure in even the most demanding conditions.

About ARMOVEX

ARMOVEX is a next-generation concrete coatings company committed to simplifying the installation process without compromising on performance. Built by professionals who understand the real cost of complex prep work, ARMOVEX products are designed to deliver lasting, professional results faster, cleaner, and with less equipment than anything else on the market.

