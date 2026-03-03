Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results


2026-03-03 07:05:03
March 03, 2026 4:33 PM EST | Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.

Buenos Aires, Argentina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at:

About the Company
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services, and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Ignacio Solari, Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ...
In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: ...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.

