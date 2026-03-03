Iran Conflict: US-Bangla Airlines To Fly Stranded Bangladeshis Home

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) US-Bangla Airlines will operate two special flights from Dubai to facilitate the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates amid the Iran conflict.

According to an official statement, the airline will operate special flights on the Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka route to facilitate the safe return of affected passengers.

Special Flight Schedule

The first special flight will depart from Dhaka for Dubai on Wednesday at 7:20 PM (BST) and will return from Dubai at 12:20 am (local time) for Dhaka, it said.

Another special flight will depart from Dhaka for Dubai on Thursday, March 5, at 5:15 PM (BST), and will return from Dubai at 10:00 pm (local time) for Dhaka, the statement said.

The services will be operated using a 436-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft, ensuring ample capacity to accommodate passengers requiring urgent travel.

Flight Numbers

The flight numbers are: BS-341 (Dhaka to Dubai) and BS-342 (Dubai to Dhaka)

Operational Details and Passenger Priority

The Dubai Airport Authority has granted special permission to US-Bangla Airlines, along with other international carriers like Emirates and Air India, to operate these humanitarian flights, considering the prevailing situation.

Priority will be given to Bangladeshi nationals whose visas have expired or are nearing expiration, ensuring timely repatriation and relief for those facing uncertainty abroad, the statement said.

Passengers seeking ticket bookings or additional assistance are requested to contact any US-Bangla Airlines Sales Centre in Bangladesh or the UAE, or their nearest authorised travel agency, it said.

Contact for Assistance

For detailed information and customer support, please contact: Hotline: 13605 and Mobile: +880 1777 777800-806, the statement said.

Regional Conflict Context

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country.

In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

