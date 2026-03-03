INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. - AARD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aardvark” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AARD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aardvark and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action] On February 27, 2026, Aardvark issued a press release"announc[ing] it is voluntarily pausing the Phase 3 Hunger Elimination or Reduction Objective (HERO) trial." Aardvark attributed the decision to"reversible cardiac observations at above target therapeutic doses found during routine safety monitoring in a healthy volunteer study" and said that it"has voluntarily paused ongoing enrollment and dosing in the HERO trial" while"conducting a comprehensive review of the data to inform next steps." On this news, Aardvark's stock price fell $7.02 per share, or 56.2%, to close at $5.47 per share on March 2, 2026.

