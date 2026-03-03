Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uniti Group Inc. To Participate At The Deutsche Bank 34Th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference


2026-03-03 04:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 34th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2026 in Palm Beach, FL.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at . Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
251-662-1512
...

Bill DiTullio
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
501-850-0872
...

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott L. Morris
Associate Director, Media & External Communications
501-580-4759
...

Brandi Stafford
Vice President, Corporate Communications
501-351-0067
...


