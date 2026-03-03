Anaptys Provides Update On Business Separation And Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

| 2.
| CEO Emma Walmsley, 2025 JP Morgan CEO Series fireside chat, 9/11/2025,“there's no change to our peak year sales overall ambition for Jemperli, that's for sure, which is far more than £2 billion.”; Converted from GBP to USD using Q3 2025 average exchange rate
| 3.
| ~$250 million accrued to Sagard accruals by YE 2025 and assumes a ~10% quarter-over-quarter growth rate forJemperlifrom Q4'25 through Q2'27 and milestone payments associated with filing ($5mm) and approval ($10mm) of dMMR rectal approval in the EU
| AnaptysBio, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)
|
| December 31, 2025
|
|
| December 31, 2024
| ASSETS
| Current assets:
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| $
| 238,196
|
|
| $
| 123,080
| Receivables from collaborative partners
|
| 33,850
|
|
|
| 40,765
| Short-term investments
|
| 73,442
|
|
|
| 262,293
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 4,762
|
|
|
| 5,738
| Total current assets
|
| 350,250
|
|
|
| 431,876
| Property and equipment, net
|
| 1,370
|
|
|
| 1,849
| Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
| 12,519
|
|
|
| 14,383
| Long-term investments
|
| -
|
|
|
| 35,470
| Other long-term assets
|
| 256
|
|
|
| 256
| Total assets
| $
| 364,395
|
|
| $
| 483,834
| LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Current liabilities:
|
|
| Accounts payable
| $
| 3,871
|
|
| $
| 4,002
| Accrued expenses
|
| 32,674
|
|
|
| 39,501
| Current portion of operating lease liability
|
| 2,080
|
|
|
| 1,925
| Total current liabilities
|
| 38,625
|
|
|
| 45,428
| Liability related to sale of future royalties
|
| 276,528
|
|
|
| 353,426
| Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|
| 12,032
|
|
|
| 14,112
| Stockholders' equity:
|
|
| Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares, issued or outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
| Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 28,019 shares and 30,473 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
| 28
|
|
|
| 30
| Additional paid in capital
|
| 809,765
|
|
|
| 829,860
| Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
|
| (24
| )
|
|
| 305
| Accumulated deficit
|
| (772,559
| )
|
|
| (759,327
| )
| Total stockholders' equity
|
| 37,210
|
|
|
| 70,868
| Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
| $
| 364,395
|
|
| $
| 483,834
| AnaptysBio, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
| Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
| 2025
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2025
|
|
|
| 2024
| Collaboration revenue
| $
| 108,249
|
|
| $
| 43,113
|
|
| $
| 234,603
|
|
| $
| 91,280
| Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Research and development
|
| 25,559
|
|
|
| 42,589
|
|
|
| 135,970
|
|
|
| 163,840
| General and administrative
|
| 15,789
|
|
|
| 10,194
|
|
|
| 50,737
|
|
|
| 42,389
| Total operating expenses
|
| 41,348
|
|
|
| 52,783
|
|
|
| 186,707
|
|
|
| 206,229
| Income (loss) from operations
|
| 66,901
|
|
|
| (9,670
| )
|
|
| 47,896
|
|
|
| (114,949
| )
| Other (expense) income, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest income
|
| 2,508
|
|
|
| 5,263
|
|
|
| 13,499
|
|
|
| 19,794
| Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties
|
| (19,711
| )
|
|
| (17,404
| )
|
|
| (79,893
| )
|
|
| (50,087
| )
| Other (expense) income, net
|
| (3
| )
|
|
| 21
|
|
|
| 5,430
|
|
|
| 14
| Total other (expense) income, net
|
| (17,206
| )
|
|
| (12,120
| )
|
|
| (60,964
| )
|
|
| (30,279
| )
| Gain (loss) before income taxes
|
| 49,695
|
|
|
| (21,790
| )
|
|
| (13,068
| )
|
|
| (145,228
| )
| (Provision) benefit for income taxes
|
| (81
| )
|
|
| 6
|
|
|
| (164
| )
|
|
| (3
| )
| Net income (loss)
|
| 49,614
|
|
|
| (21,784
| )
|
|
| (13,232
| )
|
|
| (145,231
| )
| Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities
|
| (71
| )
|
|
| (454
| )
|
|
| (329
| )
|
|
| 1,102
| Comprehensive income (loss)
| $
| 49,543
|
|
| $
| (22,238
| )
|
| $
| (13,561
| )
|
| $
| (144,129
| )
| Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
| $
| 1.79
|
|
| $
| (0.72
| )
|
| $
| (0.46
| )
|
| $
| (5.12
| )
| Diluted
| $
| 1.58
|
|
| $
| (0.72
| )
|
| $
| (0.46
| )
|
| $
| (5.12
| )
| Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
| 27,789
|
|
|
| 30,448
|
|
|
| 28,758
|
|
|
| 28,382
| Diluted
|
| 31,343
|
|
|
| 30,448
|
|
|
| 28,758
|
|
|
| 28,382
