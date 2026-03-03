Bitcoin Slides 3% As Assets Rout Gold Smashes To $5K On Oil Fears

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) pulled back from its recent tilt toward the $70,000 threshold as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified concerns about oil supply and global inflation. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz sparked a broad risk-off mood, with equities slipping and safe-haven assets showing mixed performance. By midday, BTC hovered near the $66,000 area after retreating from its earlier highs, underscoring how macro headlines continue to drive crypto liquidity and price action. A data point from TradingView highlighted a roughly 3.2% intraday decline, reinforcing traders' focus on momentum and key technical levels in a volatile environment.



Analysts linked the session to a broader risk-off cycle driven by oil supply concerns and potential inflationary stress, affecting both crypto and traditional markets. While some voices cautioned that BTC could see a rotation opportunity if macro conditions stabilize, the near-term path remained uncertain.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. BTC dropped about 3.2% on the day, returning to the $66,000 region as volatility in oil and cross-asset liquidity weighed on prices.

Market context: The move sits within a broader risk-off backdrop where energy-market shocks, inflation concerns, and geopolitical headlines shape appetite for both traditional assets and digital currencies. The episode underscored how crypto trading remains tethered to macro risk sentiment and liquidity dynamics that can shift quickly in response to geopolitical developments and energy data.

Why it matters

The day's price action sheds light on Bitcoin's evolving role in diversified portfolios during periods of geopolitical stress. As oil markets react to potential supply disruptions, the resulting spillovers to equities and currencies can compress risk-on assets, including digital currencies. The observed dynamics imply that BTC is not immune to macro shocks and that its appeal as an inflation hedge or portfolio diversifier may be contingent on broader liquidity conditions and investor risk tolerance.

For market participants, the session highlighted the importance of risk controls and scenario planning. While some analysts had suggested a rotation from gold into BTC as a store of value during periods of stress, the evidence from this single session indicates a more nuanced relationship. The price resilience of BTC in some shorter timeframes contrasts with the larger-timeframe momentum that favored bears, suggesting a wait-and-watch period for a clearer directional signal.

Looking ahead, the interplay between oil-market volatility, inflation expectations, and crypto liquidity will likely calibrate how traders approach BTC in the near term. If macro headwinds ease and risk assets stabilize, BTC could retest upside levels; if not, a continuation of range-bound trading or further downside pressure remains plausible. Investors should monitor whether BTC can reclaim key levels or remain anchored in a consolidative range while macro headlines evolve.



Oil-price trajectories and official updates on energy supply risks, particularly around chokepoints like Hormuz, over the next several sessions.

BTC price levels: watch for a decisive move above $70,000 or a clear break below $66,000 to signal a new short- or medium-term direction.

General risk sentiment: observe moves in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq for continued correlation or decoupling from crypto markets. Geopolitical developments: any escalation or de-escalation could rapidly reframe liquidity and volatility in crypto markets.



Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in a narrow corridor as macro headlines continued to drive prices. The market faced a risk-off tilt after the Strait of Hormuz closed, amplifying concerns about oil-supply interruptions and potential inflationary pressures. In this environment, equities pulled back and safe-haven assets vacillated, with gold not providing the shelter some had anticipated. Data from TradingView captured BTC's movement, showing a roughly 3.2% decline on the day and a retreat toward the $66,000 mark. The price action followed a broader pattern of cross-asset sensitivity to geopolitical risk and energy-market signals.

From a technical standpoint, traders highlighted that BTC once again failed to flip key trend lines that would signal renewed bullish conviction. Keith Alan, cofounder of Material Indicators, observed that“So far $BTC bulls have failed to muster any momentum,” underscoring the lack of a clear breakout above resistance levels. A weekly chart review suggested a memory-like pattern of consolidation spanning 2021 through late 2024, with recent rallies not carrying the DNA of a sustained bull recovery.

Despite the bearish tone, some participants sought opportunities in the near term. A widely cited observation from traders noted that, relative to other assets, Bitcoin appeared to hold up better than some precious metals during the crisis, a theme that prompted discussions of potential capital rotation. Yet the prevailing consensus emphasized that volatility remained elevated and that BTC's intermediate-term direction would hinge on how the oil-market dynamics and inflation outlook evolved in the days ahead.

As the session progressed, gold came under pressure as macro concerns persisted. Nik Bhatia, founder of The Bitcoin Layer, described gold as“absolutely smashed,” while noting it had posted year-to-date gains of around 16%. This juxtaposition-gold weakening even as Bitcoin remains in a tight range-helped illustrate the complexity of risk markets during this period. Some observers, including Michaël van de Poppe, suggested that a rotation of capital from gold to BTC could be underway, a narrative that would require more data to confirm but remains a subject of debate among market watchers.

What's next in the oil-BTC dynamic

The current episode underscores how energy-market shocks can feed into crypto liquidity, especially when inflation expectations are in flux. As traders reassess macro scenarios, BTC could either test higher resistance levels if risk appetite returns or continue trading within a defined range until new catalysts emerge. The next steps will hinge on how quickly energy markets stabilize, how central banks respond to any escalation in oil prices, and whether risk-on assets regain footing in a global environment of heightened uncertainty.

