DMK-Congress Alliance 'Smooth' Amid Seat-Sharing Talks: Selvaperunthagai

Amid intense speculation over seat-sharing negotiations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress (INC) remains "smooth" and "without friction", Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai said on Tuesday after meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin.

'Alliance Smooth, No Negotiations,' Says TN Congress Chief

"Everything is going on smoothly. I am a soldier of the party. Whatever the high command says, I will follow. AICC will make the final decision," Selvaperunthagai told reporters, downplaying reports of a deadlock. He termed the meeting a "courtesy call" and insisted, "There are no speculations and no negotiations."

Congress MP P Chidambaram was also part of the discussions at Stalin's residence, a meeting seen as crucial in ironing out differences over seat-sharing within the DMK-led alliance.

Addressing rumours of a rift a day earlier, Selvaperunthagai said, "Negotiations take place in every election, and each party will demand more seats, and a settlement will eventually be reached. The same will happen here. We're asking for a few more seats, and a settlement will be reached."

Calling the DMK-Congress partnership under the INDIA bloc a "natural" and "ideological" alliance, he dismissed speculation about backchannel talks with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). "We did not speak to TVK. Who said we spoke to TVK? I am the PCC president. My high command also did not give me any direction to speak to them directly or indirectly. We do not have any backdoor politics," he said.

Opposition Slams Ruling Bloc, AIADMK Huddles With BJP

The Opposition, led by the BJP-AIADMK combine under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), launched sharp attacks on the ruling bloc. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan accused Selvaperunthagai of acting as a "DMK spokesperson," alleging that Congress had been "pushed into darkness." He claimed, "The DMK has never won consecutive elections. And it has never faced an election without an alliance. Now, as elections approach and the DMK struggles to form a formidable ally, the end is near for the DMK and its allies."

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategies to strengthen the NDA ahead of the polls. Palaniswami said the party is in talks with several outfits for potential alliances, and some are expected to join the NDA. He also clarified that there have been no discussions about including VK Sasikala's party in the alliance.

AIADMK leader Sellur Raju also asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu had "made up their mind to change the ruling DMK government," adding, "No matter how many alliances are formed, it will not change that reality."

Stalin Govt Announces Welfare Schemes Amid Political Heat

The political sparring comes even as the Tamil Nadu government rolled out a series of welfare measures. Chief Minister Stalin announced that Rs 2,000, along with monthly pensions, had been credited to beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows, elderly transgender persons, and persons with disabilities. The extension of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme to vulnerable groups was also announced.

Under social security schemes, the government said Rs 3,200 each was provided to 29.29 lakh elderly and widowed beneficiaries, Rs 3,500 to 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities, and Rs 4,000 to 2.58 lakh persons receiving caregiver assistance. Additionally, Rs 8,000 per family was announced as fishing ban period assistance for over 1.6 lakh beneficiaries.

AMMK Calls Aid 'Election Gimmick'

However, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran termed the financial assistance an "election-time gimmick."

In a post on X, he accused the DMK government of failing to fulfil its 2021 manifesto promise to raise elderly assistance to Rs 1,500 and said the new announcement amounted to "nothing but a complete sleight of hand."

"After five years of dark rule... the people of Tamil Nadu will neither be deceived by Chief Minister MK Stalin's sudden posturing as a protector nor waver from their decision to send the DMK packing," he said.

In contrast, DMK's Differently-abled wing secretary Deepaknathan welcomed the move, calling it "very significant" and linking financial assistance to broader social empowerment.

DMK Allots Rajya Sabha Seat to DMDK

In a parallel development, the DMK confirmed that one Rajya Sabha seat would be allotted to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), part of the Secular Progressive Alliance. The decision was taken during discussions between Stalin and DMDK Treasurer LK Sudheesh. Both parties will hold further talks to finalise constituencies for the Assembly polls.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)