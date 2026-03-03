Talking To 'Kings And Princesses': Kashmir MP Ruhullah Mehdi Slams PM's Middle East Outreach, Seeks Engagement With Iran

MENAFN - Live Mint) National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament (MP) Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring Iran while engaging with Gulf monarchies hosting American military bases during the ongoing military escalation in West Asia.

Mehdi, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, lamented that while the efforts by PM Modi were being made to reach out to“kings and princesses in the region” - countries that house American bases - there had been no meaningful engagement with Iran following recent attacks by the US and Israel, which also led to the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“He is tirelessly talking to kings and princesses in the region whose pieces of soulless luxuries have received some minor scratches,” the MP said, in an apparent reference to diplomatic outreach to Gulf nations after PM Narendra Modi discussed the evolving situation with leaders of Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

“But he hasn't shown the decency to talk to a nation whose children were massacred in a school by America and Israel, and whose sovereign and spiritual head was murdered in an act of aggression defying all global and human laws," Mehdi, who is a Shia Muslim, responded to a post by PM Modi over his diplomatic engagements.

New Delhi's silence following the killing of Khamenei in the US-Israel strikes has triggered strong reactions from the opposition camp.

Rahul seeks answers from PM

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he supported the assassination of a head of state as a way to define the world order. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said the unilateral attacks on Iran, as well as Iran's attacks on other Middle Eastern nations, must be condemned.

"Silence now diminishes India's standing in the world," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X, referring to the 'silence' of the Union government over the targeted 'assassination' of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States over the weekend.

PM Modi also spoke with leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain and Israel. In all, PM Modi has spoken with leaders from eight Middle Eastern countries.

India, in an official statement issued on Tuesday, emphasised the interests of one crore Indian nationals in the region and expressed concern about the consequences for the Indian economy from possible disruptions to energy supplies.

India calls for dialogue and diplomacy

In its second statement since the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, India once again called for "dialogue and diplomacy" to end the conflict, noting that New Delhi has critical stakes in the security and stability of West Asia and the current developments "evoke great anxiety".

New Delhi said it will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest, adding that it is in touch with governments in the region and other key partners.

"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The ministry said that almost one crore Indian citizens live in West Asia, and their safety and well-being are of "utmost priority" for New Delhi. "We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them," it said.

The conflict in West Asia intensified with Iran continuing to pound several Gulf countries in retaliation for the joint attack against it by Israel and the US. The US and Israel have also carried out fresh strikes on Iran.

As part of its offensive, Iran has blocked the strategically located Strait of Hormuz shipping route, triggering a surge in global oil prices.

