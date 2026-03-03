MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Registered Dietitian and Wellness Expert Rich Chi Launches Integrative "Feel 10 Years Younger" Program

Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Rich Chi, a Registered Dietitian (RD), Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES), has announced the launch of the "Feel 10 Years Younger Program." This new 12-week longevity and lifestyle coaching program is designed to help individuals identify areas for wellness improvement and function optimally. What makes this program unique is its clear departure from standard Western fitness cycles, focusing instead on sustainable wellness practices preserved in Eastern temples for over 3,000 years.

The launch comes as many active adults report high levels of exhaustion despite maintaining standard fitness routines. Chi developed the program to address what he identifies as a disconnect in standard wellness advice, which often prioritizes high-intensity training and high-protein diets over holistic recovery.

"I spent years working with clients who looked perfectly fine on paper but struggled with deep-seated fatigue and stress," says Chi. "My goal with this program is to move beyond basic aesthetics and help individuals build their true energy, mobility, and long-term well-being."

A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Wellness. Drawing on over 20 years of experience in clinical dietetics and personal training, combined with his background as a Registered Yoga Teacher, Chi's program offers a hybrid of Western science and Eastern philosophy.

The methodology was inspired by Chi's personal health journey. At age 20, he experienced severe exhaustion that standard training protocols failed to resolve. This prompted a two-decade exploration of global wellness practices, leading him to co-found a wellness center and study the impacts of stress, circulation, and rest on the aging process.

Program Overview. The "Feel 10 Years Younger Program" serves as a structured system for professionals and active adults seeking to optimize their daily performance. The 12-session experience includes:



Integrated Coaching: Six private sessions with Rich Chi focusing on lifestyle coaching and fitness.

Customized Herbal Integration: Plant-based formulations selected to support individual nutritional goals and general well-being.

Physical Activity Programming: A tailored fitness regimen designed to accommodate individual mobility levels and goals.

Muscle Release Techniques: Methods focused on alleviating physical tension, supporting flexibility, and promoting general circulation to combat the physical signs of aging. Nutritional Support: Information and recommendations on daily nutritional habits and supplementation designed to support sustained energy levels.

"Most people stretch, but they rarely address the accumulated tension that restricts movement," explains Chi. "Our approach combines proper lifestyle coaching with targeted mobility work to help clients move with greater ease and function optimally."

About Rich Chi. Rich Chi is a recognized health professional holding credentials as a Registered Dietitian (RD), Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES), and Registered Yoga Teacher. He is the author of Get Recharged Now, a guide to building sustainable health routines through sleep, activity, mindset, diet, and energy awareness.

For more information about the Feel 10 Years Younger Program, please visit GetRechargedNow.

