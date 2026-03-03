Most Ukrainians Oppose Blocking Telegram But Support Tighter Oversight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) These findings come from a nationwide survey conducted by the Rating Group, according to Ukrinform.

Overall, 67% of Ukrainians are more or less active users of Telegram. The platform is used more frequently by younger respondents, residents of Kyiv and regional centers, as well as citizens with higher income levels.

"Most do not see a threat to their personal safety, but they more often acknowledge risks to national security," sociologists said.

According to the survey, an absolute majority of respondents (72%) believe Telegram does not affect their personal safety. Only 8% think using the messenger negatively affects their personal safety, while 15% believe it has a positive effect.

Opinions on its impact on national security are more divided. About one-third of respondents say it has no impact, while another quarter are undecided.

At the same time, nearly one in four respondents (28%) believe Telegram negatively affects national security.

"Seventy-six percent of respondents oppose a complete ban on Telegram in Ukraine, while 16% support such an idea. At the same time, most respondents support strengthening law enforcement oversight of the messenger, although 41% oppose such measures," the report said.

The survey was conducted on February 26-28, 2026, using the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview) method. The sample size was 1,000 respondents.

The sample consisted of randomly selected mobile phone numbers among Ukraine's population aged 18 and older across all regions except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as areas where Ukrainian mobile networks were unavailable at the time of the survey.

The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement, with a margin of error not exceeding 3.1% at a 0.95 confidence level.