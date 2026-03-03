Bigleaf Networks Launches Performance Optimization Campaign-In-A-Box To Help Partners Drive Revenue-Focused Network Conversations

MENAFN - GetNews) Turnkey enablement toolkit empowers partners to shift from bandwidth discussions to protecting application performance and revenue

TIGARD, Ore. - March 3, 2026 - Bigleaf Networks today announced the launch of its Performance Optimization Campaign-in-a-Box, the newest expansion of its partner-focused Campaign-in-a-Box program. The turnkey, co-brandable marketing and sales toolkit is designed to help partners move customer conversations beyond bandwidth and toward application experience, operational continuity, and revenue protection.

The Performance Optimization Campaign-in-a-Box supports all partners within the Bigleaf Partner Program, as well as the internet-dependent organizations they serve, including retail and QSR operators, healthcare clinics, distributed care networks, multi-location franchises, professional services firms, and hybrid workforce environments. The campaign is especially relevant to businesses running revenue-critical cloud applications such as POS systems, EMRs, CRMs, payment platforms, VoIP, UCaaS, SaaS tools, and VPN-based workflows.

Many organizations increase bandwidth yet continue to experience lagging POS systems, dropped VoIP calls, frozen EMR sessions, and stalled cloud workflows. In these cases, packet loss, jitter, and latency, not raw speed, are often the underlying causes of instability.

The Performance Optimization Campaign-in-a-Box gives partners a structured way to identify and monetize these performance challenges. It enables them to:



Diagnose performance instability more effectively

Position network performance as operational protection rather than a speed upgrade

Protect revenue-critical applications and workflows

Expand beyond“backup internet” conversations Strengthen recurring revenue opportunities

“Too many customer conversations start and end with bandwidth,” said Amy Crowson, Director of Partner Marketing at Bigleaf Networks.“This campaign equips our partners to elevate the discussion. Instead of debating speed, they can lead with application performance, user experience, and the business impact of packet loss, jitter, and latency. We're giving them the tools to have smarter, revenue-focused conversations.”

The campaign is built around Bigleaf's Cloud-First SD-WAN platform, which is designed to protect cloud-based applications in hybrid and multi-circuit environments, including fiber, broadband, LTE/5G, and satellite.

Key platform capabilities include:



Application-Aware Prioritization: Automatically identifies and prioritizes revenue-critical traffic.

Intelligent Load Balancing: Distributes traffic across multiple circuits in real time to avoid congestion.

Seamless Failover with Session Preservation: Maintains live sessions and active transactions during circuit degradation, preventing disruptions to POS, EMR, VoIP, SaaS, and VPN applications. Real-Time Visibility: Provides insight into packet loss, jitter, and latency before users experience impact.

From a go-to-market perspective, the Performance Optimization Campaign-in-a-Box formalizes a revenue-centric selling motion for partners. The toolkit includes co-brandable sales sheets, solution briefs, email nurture campaigns, videos, social posts, internal FAQs, sales cheat sheets, and deployment guidance, allowing partners to execute quickly without building assets from scratch.

“Cloud application stability now directly impacts revenue and customer experience,” said Tam Vu, VP of Sales at Bigleaf Networks.“Partners who can speak about packet loss and latency issues, and clearly connect those issues to business outcomes, are winning larger deals. This campaign gives our partners a repeatable framework to expand conversations, increase deal size, and create stronger recurring revenue streams.”

The Performance Optimization Campaign-in-a-Box builds on Bigleaf's broader Campaign-in-a-Box initiative, reinforcing the company's continued investment in partner-led growth. By combining intelligent traffic optimization, seamless failover, and structured go-to-market enablement, Bigleaf positions partners to address performance instability before it becomes revenue loss.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks provides intelligent network optimization solutions that protect revenue-critical cloud applications through application-aware traffic prioritization, seamless failover, and real-time performance visibility. Designed for internet-dependent, multi-location organizations, Bigleaf integrates with existing firewalls, ISPs, and technology stacks, installs in minutes, and supports wired and wireless environments including fiber, broadband, LTE/5G, and satellite. Bigleaf partners with companies across North America to deliver consistent application performance and operational continuity.

To learn more, visit .