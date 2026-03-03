United Faith Coalition's Inaugural Legacy Breakfast Draws Strong Turnout, Honors Influential Leaders And Reinforces Commitment To South Los Angeles

MENAFN - GetNews)United Faith Coalition (UFC) celebrated a powerful and well-attended launch of its Inaugural Legacy Breakfast on Friday, welcoming more than 175 clergy, elected officials, and community stakeholders to The Beehive in East Los Angeles. The standing-room-only gathering honored some of South Los Angeles' most influential pastors and civic leaders whose decades of service have strengthened underserved communities and expanded access to opportunity.







More than a tribute, the breakfast marked a renewed commitment to collaboration, civic engagement, and long-term investment in historically under-resourced neighborhoods.

Honorees included Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Bishop Charles E. Blake, Bishop Kenneth Ulmer, Rev. Melvin V. Wade, Apostle Beverly“Bam” Crawford, Hon. Mark Ridley-Thomas, and Council member Curren Price Jr. Each was recognized not only for their impact, but for their continued dedication to advancing equity and improving the quality of life for families throughout South Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

“We were thrilled by the incredible turnout, but even more encouraged by the number of influential leaders eager to join the movement and contribute their voice, resources, and impact,” said Pastor Geremy Dixon.

Hosted by KJLH radio personality Aundrae Russell, the program blended celebration with urgency. In their remarks, honorees reaffirmed their commitment to serving vulnerable communities and empowering residents through faith-centered leadership and civic participation.

UFC leaders also addressed the growing need for voter education in communities disproportionately impacted by policy decisions.

“After decades of pressure to separate church and politics, we now see the effects on our communities. I'll say this again, when we don't participate, decisions are made without us. Educating our congregations on how policy impacts schools, housing, healthcare, and public safety is not partisan - it's pastoral,” said Bishop Michael J.T. Fisher

“Although we have a lot of ground to cover in a short time, the momentum is strong and other leaders are stepping up. We are moving with intention and urgency to make sure every voice is heard and the real needs of our communities are met,” said Pastor Shep Crawford.

UFC emphasized that its efforts are rooted in education and empowerment, not party politics. Through strategic voter education and mobilization initiatives, the coalition aims to combat voter suppression and strengthen civic engagement across South Los Angeles.

With strong attendance and unified leadership, the Inaugural Legacy Breakfast marked the continued rise of a movement committed to sustainable impact in underserved communities.

About United Faith Coalition

United Faith Coalition (UFC) is a collective of pastors, faith leaders, and community advocates dedicated to advancing equity, civic engagement, and sustainable development in underserved communities. Through strategic partnerships, voter education initiatives, and collaborative advocacy, UFC works to empower congregations and strengthen neighborhoods across South Los Angeles. Grounded in faith and driven by action, UFC is committed to ensuring that every community has a voice, access to resources, and the opportunity to thrive.

To learn more or to join visit them @