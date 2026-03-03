Automotive Turbocharger Market Size To Reach USD 22.55 Billion By 2031, Driven By Engine Downsizing, Hybrid Integration, And Hydrogen ICE Adoption Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Automotive Turbocharger Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the automotive turbocharger market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the automotive turbocharger market size was valued at USD 12.30 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 13.61 billion in 2026 to reach USD 22.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period. The automotive turbocharger market size is expanding as automakers focus on fuel efficiency, emissions compliance, and hybrid powertrain compatibility.

The automotive turbocharger industry plays a central role in helping vehicle manufacturers meet tightening global emission standards while maintaining performance. Turbochargers enable smaller engines to deliver higher power output, supporting fleet fuel economy goals. As regulatory requirements tighten across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, the automotive turbocharger market growth remains closely tied to engine downsizing strategies and hybrid system integration.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Trends

Stricter Emission Regulations Supporting Turbocharged Gasoline Engines: One of the most important automotive turbocharger market trends is the tightening of emission regulations across Europe, China, and India. Compliance with updated emission norms requires better combustion control and improved exhaust management. Turbocharged gasoline engines help manufacturers achieve required power density while maintaining lower emissions.

Engine Downsizing and Fleet Fuel Economy Targets: Engine downsizing remains a key driver in the automotive turbocharger industry. Manufacturers are replacing larger naturally aspirated engines with smaller turbocharged engines to meet fleet-average fuel economy targets without compromising performance.

Growth in Commercial Vehicle Production in Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the automotive turbocharger market share due to strong vehicle production and infrastructure development. Growth in heavy-duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, and off-highway machinery supports consistent demand for turbocharging systems.

Adoption of Electric-Assist and 48V Turbo Systems: Another defining automotive turbocharger market trend is the shift toward electric-assist turbochargers integrated with 48V mild hybrid systems. These systems improve transient response and reduce turbo lag by delivering instant boost independent of exhaust flow.

Automotive Turbocharger Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off-highway (Agricultural and Construction Equipment)

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

CNG/LPG

Hydrogen Internal Combustion

By Sales Channel

OEM Fitment

Replacement / Aftermarket

By Turbo Technology

Wastegate Turbocharger

Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)

Twin-Scroll Turbocharger

Electric Turbocharger

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Automotive Turbocharger Industry Competitive Landscape

The automotive turbocharger industry is relatively concentrated, with a limited number of global suppliers accounting for a significant automotive turbocharger market share. High capital requirements, advanced engineering capabilities, and long OEM qualification cycles create barriers to entry.

Leading companies in the automotive turbocharger market include:

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

IHI Corporation

Garrett Motion Inc.

Conclusion

The automotive turbocharger market is set for steady expansion during the forecast period, supported by regulatory compliance needs, engine downsizing strategies, and hybrid system integration. The automotive turbocharger market size reflects sustained demand from passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.

While battery electric vehicles reduce long-term dependence on internal combustion engines, the automotive turbocharger industry continues to adapt through electric-assist designs and hydrogen-ready systems. The balance between emission control, performance, and efficiency ensures that the automotive turbocharger market forecast remains positive in the medium term.

