Turnium Technology Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - Turnium Technology Group Inc.: Announced its financial results for Fiscal Q1 2026. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Doug Childress, CEO of Turnium, stated, "In Q1 2026 we announced major initiatives to accelerate Turnium's transformation from a product-based business to a solutions-driven company. Most impactful was the acquisition of assets from Sydney-based Insentra and its US and UK affiliates, a leading specialist in advisory, professional, artificial intelligence and managed IT services delivered exclusively through IT service provider partners. Insentra's 'Partner ObsessedTM' strategy aligns with Turnium's focus on empowering global channel partners and is expected to increase Turnium's revenue profile from approximately $9 million to a projected $28 to $32 million in revenue (3.2 times increase) and an estimated EBITDA of $2.1-$4.2 million based on our March 2026 run-rate. This acquisition adds significant revenue, margin and skilled technology resources to the TTGI family, and marks a major step toward our goal of achieving $100 million in revenue and $20 million in EBITDA by 2027." Turnium Technology Group Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.09.
