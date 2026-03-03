Retired Army Major Launches Strategic Spiritual Training For Men In Discipled Warriors Handbook

MENAFN - GetNews)



In Discipled Warriors Handbook, retired U.S. Army Major Ray Dillman, PhD, delivers a 26-lesson discipleship training manual designed to equip men for spiritual leadership, biblical obedience, and disciplined faith. Drawing from military command experience and years in Christian higher education, Dillman provides a structured pathway for men seeking clarity of purpose and practical spiritual growth. Published by Kharis Publishing, the handbook supports both individual and group study.

At a time when many men are quietly asking,“What is my purpose?” retired U.S. Army Major Ray Dillman, PhD, offers a clear and structured answer.

In Discipled Warriors Handbook, Dillman brings together decades of military leadership, academic rigor, and biblical conviction into a 26-lesson training manual designed to equip men for spiritual leadership, personal integrity, and disciplined faith. Published by Kharis Publishing, the handbook serves as the foundation of the Discipled Warriors Ministry, launched in 2024 to educate and encourage men to become the spiritual leaders God created them to be.

Dillman's background is not theoretical. His service as a Green Beret, Ranger, Sniper School Commander, and professor at West Point shaped his understanding of discipline, responsibility, and mission clarity. After retiring from the Army, he spent ten years as a professor and director at Mid-America Christian University. The transition from battlefield to classroom to ministry did not dilute his message. It sharpened it.

The question driving the handbook is direct: Why am I here?

Rather than offering motivational slogans, Dillman builds his answer step by step. The 26 sequential lessons move from foundational theology to practical application. The early chapters address the existence of God, the reliability of Scripture, and the nature of the Trinity. From there, readers are guided into lessons on stewardship, obedience, spiritual warfare, marriage, fatherhood, vocation, and the purpose of the church.

The structure is intentional. Each lesson builds on the previous one. Dillman instructs readers to move through the material in order, allocating focused time for reflection and Scripture study. This is not casual reading. It is training.

Spiritual warfare is treated not as metaphor but as reality. In Lesson 13, Dillman outlines what he calls the“Three Wolves of Spiritual Warfare,” identifying the internal and external pressures that undermine spiritual leadership. He addresses strongholds, confession, prayer, and what he describes as“comm lines” with God through Scripture, the Holy Spirit, and disciplined prayer. The language is clear, practical, and grounded in biblical references primarily from the English Standard Version and the New King James Version.

The handbook also confronts areas often neglected in men's ministries. Lessons on marriage, sexuality, gender identity, childhood wounds, and unconditional love challenge readers to examine not only beliefs but behaviors. Dillman argues that men cannot lead spiritually while avoiding emotional healing or relational responsibility.

Endorsements from military leaders, pastors, and educators underscore the handbook's impact. Mark McGuckin, US Navy (Ret), describes it as an enduring spiritual journey that equips men for their personal Great Commission. Evan Ellis of AT&T calls it transformational and biblically grounded. Bruce Christian, Senior Pastor of Woodland Hills Baptist Church, affirms the ministry's tangible impact on men and families. Dr. Justin Key, Chair of the School of Ministry at Mid-America Christian University, notes its comprehensive approach and courageous vulnerability.

What distinguishes Discipled Warriors Handbook is its synthesis of theology and disciplined action. Dillman does not separate belief from responsibility. He presents Scripture as both reliable truth and operational guidance. In his opening lesson, he tackles one of the most fundamental questions in apologetics: How do we know God exists? From there, he builds a framework that moves men from intellectual assent to practical obedience.

The handbook is designed for both group study and individual use. It supports the ministry's two-day intensive programs, one-day conferences, and podcast teachings, but it also stands alone as a self-guided discipleship curriculum. Each lesson includes applications that require written reflection, reinforcing personal accountability and long-term growth.

For churches seeking structured men's discipleship material, for pastors looking to strengthen leadership pipelines, and for individual men who sense they are capable of more than passive faith, this handbook provides a roadmap.

The message is clear. Men are not called to drift. They are called to lead, protect, steward, and serve.

Discipled Warriors Handbook is available through:

Amazon:

Barnes & Noble:

Kharis Publishing:

Bulk purchase discounts are available through Kharis Publishing for churches, ministries, and conferences.

Men do not rise to leadership by accident. They rise through training, conviction, and obedience.

For those ready to move beyond passive belief and into disciplined discipleship, Discipled Warriors Handbook provides the framework. The question is no longer whether men are searching for purpose. The question is whether they are ready to answer it.