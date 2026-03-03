Port Of Churchill And Port Of Antwerp-Bruges International Sign New Agreement To Build A Stronger North Atlantic Trade Corridor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement will focus on establishing two-way trade for critical minerals, energy and more, with potential for direct investment in Port of Churchill

TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) and Port of Antwerp-Bruges International (POABI) have signed a new agreement to enable opportunities for trade, collaboration, investment and long-term partnership between Canada's Port of Churchill and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, one of Europe's largest and most diversified ports.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in port development, intermodal transportation, and the identification of new and expanded cargo streams between Western Canada and Europe. Priority areas include critical minerals, energy products, fertilizer feedstock, containers, and agricultural commodities.

“The world is taking notice of what we are building in northern Manitoba and see real value in shipping through Churchill,” said Chris Avery, President and CEO, Arctic Gateway Group.“This new agreement with a major European port will look to move critical minerals, energy, fertilizer and other agricultural products more directly to Europe, while European investment, equipment, and manufactured goods can flow back into Churchill. By working with Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, we are building a reliable, diversified trade corridor that strengthens supply chains, attracts long-term investment, and delivers measurable economic benefits to Indigenous and northern communities, Manitoba, and industry across Western Canada.”

Antwerp-Bruges moves nearly 300 million tonnes of cargo a year, making it one of the largest ports in the world and a major European gateway for energy, bulk commodities and containers. Partnering with a port of that scale connects Churchill directly into one of the most powerful logistics and industrial networks in Europe.

“Europe and the European Union are accelerating efforts to secure reliable, sustainable sources of critical raw materials, energy, and agricultural inputs essential to our industrial base and clean energy transition,” said Kristof Waterschoot, CEO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International.“Some direct examples are the Critical Raw Material Act of 2024 or the Clean Industry Deal of 2025. Canada is a trusted partner, and the Port of Churchill is a strategic Arctic gateway with significant long-term potential for the exchange of valuable resources between Europe, Manitoba, and the Canadian West.”

Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, the international development arm of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, brings extensive global experience in port strategy, infrastructure planning, logistics optimization, and training. Through this agreement, the Parties will:



Build deeper collaboration, long-term partnership, and potential future investment in the Port of Churchill

Exchange information on port infrastructure, connectivity, and logistics solutions

Engage in strategic dialogue on the long-term development vision for the Port of Churchill

Explore current and future trade flows between Churchill, Antwerp-Bruges, and the broader European market Identify funding and support opportunities for joint studies and trade development initiatives



For Arctic Gateway Group, the agreement builds on Canada's efforts to advance the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay Railway as transformative economic projects for Canada and key components of Canada's Arctic Trade Corridor. As Europe continues to diversify supply chains for critical raw materials and energy, Churchill offers Western Canada a shorter maritime route to the European Union via Hudson Bay.

For Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, the collaboration reflects its mandate to build international partnerships and share expertise in sustainable port development and logistics innovation. Together, the Parties will assess how infrastructure alignment, logistics services, and joint business development can support reliable trade between North America and Europe, while advancing long-term economic development in northern Canada.

About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada's only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada's Arctic Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.

About Port of Antwerp-Bruges International

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges International (POABI) is the international development branch of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. It provides consultancy, training, and management services for partners around the world, which can include governments, port authorities, and private stakeholders. In specific cases, POABI makes strategic investments in port projects. By leveraging the extensive experience of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, POABI contributes to strengthening global port development and fostering international collaboration in the maritime sector.

