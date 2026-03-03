'Why We Aren't Panicking': UAE Residents React As President Visits Dubai Mall Amid Conflict

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 7:03 PM



By: Arwa Almazrouei



During his walk through the mall, the President mingled with visitors and stopped to chat with them

In recent days, uncertainty and heavy headlines have left many residents feeling on edge. Against that backdrop, a surprise public appearance by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Dubai Mall offered something simple yet powerful - reassurance.

Mariam Al Amri, who was present at the mall, shared her reaction.

"I couldn't believe it was him, but with the crowd around and focusing more closely, I realized it was really him. I felt a joy I've never felt before, amidst the unsettled feelings people sometimes experience, but seeing him up close gave me a sense of calm and hope."

From Instagram, Babita Vibhav added, "This is why we are not panicking...safe place we (live in)."

Haydee Dabusti from Italy said, "Seeing Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed among the people, so approachable and calm, truly shows the warmth and leadership of the UAE. From Italy, I feel inspired and reassured by such moments of connection."

The words of these visitors and residents highlight the impact of this spontaneous encounter, showing how even a brief personal interaction with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed can ease daily pressures and restore a sense of stability and safety, even amid the city's busy life.

This visit was more than a symbolic appearance it sent a clear message that the leadership cares about every individual and shares in simple everyday moments, reinforcing the UAE's reputation for stability, trust, and genuine connection between leaders and the people.



