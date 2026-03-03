UAE Calls For Dialogue After Iranian Attacks, But Affirms Right To Self-Defence

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 10:13 PM



Despite repeatedly affirming that it would not allow its territory to be used in any military action against Iran, the UAE has been subjected to a series of blatant Iranian attacks, a UAE minister has said. Speaking at a government briefing, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy said the attacks took place“without regard for the UAE's clear and repeatedly affirmed position,” as tensions intensified across the Gulf.

While renewing the country's call for restraint, she stressed that the UAE continues to prioritise serious and responsible dialogue and diplomatic solutions to overcome the crisis in a way that ensures security, stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

At the same time, she emphasised the UAE's“full and legitimate right to self-defence” in response to the attacks, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, and its right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety and security of its territory, citizens, residents and visitors.

Addressing what she described as weak justifications put forward by Tehran, Al Hashimy said it was necessary to set the record straight, noting that the UAE and other Gulf states had exerted intensive efforts to avoid military confrontation and reduce escalation.

“These efforts stem from a firm belief that military solutions generate crises and dangerous consequences for the region,” she said.

She added that the attacks were not limited to the UAE but extended to other countries, underscoring that the security of Gulf states is interconnected.

“The developments we have witnessed affirm that any infringement on the sovereignty of a Gulf state is a threat to regional security and stability as a whole,” she said, reiterating that the security of Gulf Cooperation Council states is indivisible and that any attack against one member constitutes a threat to collective security.

She stressed that any attack on the sovereignty of the UAE or any Gulf state“will not go unanswered,” and that the right to self-defence is legitimate under international law. Any targeting of civilians or civilian objects, she added, constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. The UAE also affirmed full solidarity with sisterly countries that have been subjected to Iranian attacks.

Al Hashimy said it was important to manage regional balance intelligently, emphasising that the UAE is“not a state of reactions,” but one that believes in maintaining a balanced network of international relations and keeping lines of communication open even in the most difficult moments to avoid sharp polarisation.

Diplomatically, she outlined steps taken by the UAE, including closing its embassy in Tehran, withdrawing its ambassador and mission staff, summoning the Iranian ambassador to the UAE and delivering a strongly worded protest note condemning what she described as unacceptable aggressive escalation and attacks.

She affirmed that the UAE would not accept any infringement on its sovereignty or security.

In light of the broader implications for global stability, she said developments were being handled through a balanced strategic assessment, away from emotional rhetoric.

“Our message is clear: the Iranian attacks and aggressions are unjustified, and military solutions will only lead to further crises,” she said, adding that serious and responsible dialogue remains the rational path to prevent further military escalation.

She warned that the attacks would have serious repercussions on bilateral relations, with direct political, economic and commercial consequences.

At the regional level, the UAE has called on the international community - particularly the UN Security Council - to assume its responsibilities in condemning the attacks and taking measures to prevent their recurrence.

She said the issue extends beyond the Iranian nuclear file to include the missile programme, which she described as posing a direct threat to Iran's neighbours and requiring comprehensive and responsible international treatment.

Concluding her remarks, Al Hashimy said that despite the gravity of events, the UAE's position remains balanced.

“We do not seek to expand the circle of confrontation, nor do we believe that military solutions create lasting stability,” she said, adding that the region has no need for further escalation and that returning to the negotiating table remains the only rational path to contain the crisis.

She reiterated that the UAE remains a country of safety and stability, home to more than 200 nationalities living in harmony, but will not compromise when it comes to protecting its sovereignty.

“We call for de-escalation, but we retain our full right to defend ourselves,” she said.

With what she described as a balance between firmness and responsibility, the UAE will continue to defend its security while remaining committed to regional stability, guided by the belief that lasting security is built not by force alone, but by dialogue, vision and shared aspirations for a more prosperous future.



