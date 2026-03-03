Airspace Update: UAE Opens GCC Air Corridors, Capacity Up To 48 Flights Per Hour

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 6:52 PM



By: Haneen Dajani



Since March 1, over 17,900 passengers have been transported; more than 80 additional flights are scheduled, with a total capacity of more than 27,000 passengers

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE has opened safe air corridors with GCC countries, enabling it to operate up to 48 flights per hour as part of a gradual restoration of air traffic following recent regional developments.

Speaking during the UAE Government media briefing on the latest updates, Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the aviation sector is operating under a clear institutional framework focused on preparedness, coordination, and safety, with airspace and human safety as top priorities.

He confirmed that the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has commenced exceptional flight operations at UAE airports to facilitate the departure of stranded passengers affected by flight disruptions. These operations are being carried out in line with schedules to be communicated directly to affected travellers by the airlines.

Between March 1, 2026, and now, approximately 17,980 passengers have been transported. More than 80 additional flights are scheduled, with a total capacity of more than 27,000 passengers.

Al Marri said coordination remains ongoing with neighbouring countries and GCC civil aviation authorities, as well as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to activate approved regional emergency plans and ensure a safe and structured return of air traffic operations.

Passengers affected by flight disruptions were advised not to proceed to airports unless contacted by their airlines, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing. The GCAA expressed appreciation for travellers' cooperation, stressing that adherence to official instructions is essential to maintaining orderly and safe operations.

The UAE has also announced it will bear accommodation and hospitality costs for stranded passengers affected by delays, ensuring continued essential services and logistical support.

Tourism sector readiness

During the briefing, Al Marri said the UAE's tourism sector remains fully prepared, noting that the country has consistently demonstrated proactive crisis management and high readiness during previous regional and global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourism ecosystem includes more than 100,000 hotel rooms and over 40,000 tourism-related establishments across the country.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in coordination with local tourism authorities, is working closely with hotels and tourism companies to ensure the safety, security and comfort of visitors, while maintaining the highest standards of service.



