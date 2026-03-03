403
QNL Announces Loan Extension Period For Patrons
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library announced loan extension notice for patrons, with all books due between March 1-8, 2026, being extended to March 22, 2026.
For any inquiries, QNL advised to contact [email protected]
