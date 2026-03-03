Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QNL Announces Loan Extension Period For Patrons

2026-03-03 02:21:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library announced loan extension notice for patrons, with all books due between March 1-8, 2026, being extended to March 22, 2026.

For any inquiries, QNL advised to contact [email protected]

MENAFN03032026000063011010ID1110813687



