Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Defence Successfully Intercepts And Neutralizes Two Ballistic Missiles

2026-03-03 02:17:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defence announced that, by the grace of Allah firstly, and through high readiness, constant vigilance, and joint coordination among relevant authorities, it successfully continued to intercept and neutralize two ballistic missiles that targeted several areas within the country.

The Ministry affirmed that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection, in accordance with pre-approved operational plans, and that both missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory.

The Ministry further stressed that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat also called upon citizens, residents, and visitors to remain reassured, adhere to instructions issued by the competent security authorities, refrain from spreading rumors and rely solely on official statements and information released by authorized sources.

MENAFN03032026000067011011ID1110813609



Gulf Times

