Quectel And Mediatek Unveil Next Generation 5G-A And Wi-Fi 8 Intelligent CPE Reference Design At MWC 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of a new intelligent CPE reference design based on the MediaTek T930 platform, integrating 5G-Advanced and Wi-Fi 8 technologies.

The solution combines the high-performance 5G-A connectivity, intelligent reliability and advanced capabilities of the MediaTek T930 platform with Quectel's deep expertise in the global Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. Moving beyond a simple focus on high speed, it delivers a fully integrated, all-in-one solution featuring exceptional performance, ultra-high stability, and intelligent network management.

Designed for both residential and enterprise users, the solution enables transformative improvements in broadband access, mobile office connectivity, enterprise networking, and industrial IoT applications. Powered by Quectel's RG660MK series modules, the solution adopts MediaTek's advanced 4nm T930 5G platform, integrating a 3GPP Release 18-compliant 5G-A modem, quad-core CPU and dedicated network processing unit, with chip-level deep collaboration with Wi-Fi 8 technology, bringing users a disruptive intelligent connectivity experience.

"As a global enabler in the IoT industry, we are committed to translating state-of-the-art connectivity technologies into customer value. The FWA market is evolving from basic connectivity to differentiated, intelligent and scenario-based experiences,” commented Doron Zhang, COO, Quectel Wireless Solutions.“Our new intelligent solution developed with MediaTek responds precisely to this trend, aiming to become the core network hub for future smart homes and digital enterprises. Going forward, Quectel will continue to deepen innovation in 5G and AIoT, collaborate with partners to empower all industries with more advanced and intelligent connectivity, and jointly prosper the global digital economy ecosystem."

Evan Su, General Manager of Wireless Communications at MediaTek, said "We are delighted to partner with Quectel to launch this landmark next-generation intelligent solution. It demonstrates our joint innovation strengths in 5G-A, Wi-Fi 8 and other cutting-edge technologies, and marks a key step toward a smarter FWA ecosystem. We look forward to deepening cooperation with Quectel in technical research, product development and ecosystem building, delivering stronger and superior next-gen connectivity solutions for global operators and end users, and jointly shaping the future of wireless broadband."

Powered by 8Rx and 3Tx 5L technologies, the reference design expands 5G coverage and cell-edge efficiency by 40%, delivering stable, high-speed connectivity even in weak-signal areas and dense multi-user environments. With MediaTek's L4S feature cutting latency to just 1/20 of traditional systems, it ensures ultra-responsive performance for cloud gaming, real-time control, and HD video conferencing. Wi-Fi 8 technologies, including Coordinated Spatial Reuse, Coordinated Beamforming, and dynamic spectrum management, further reduce interference, boost transmission efficiency by over 25%, and increase device throughput by up to 80%, keeping hundreds of devices running smoothly. A built-in NPU adds edge intelligence capabilities such as autonomous optimization, local voice interaction, and dynamic end-edge-cloud coordination, transforming the network from a passive pipe into an intelligent, proactive platform.

With sub-millisecond latency and ultra-reliable performance, it powers 8K UHD streaming, immersive VR/AR, and seamless whole-home smart device connectivity. For enterprises, it enables fast, flexible deployment of high-speed wireless broadband, ideal for branch offices, temporary sites, and areas without wired infrastructure. It also delivers cost-effective broadband access for underserved regions, while meeting the stringent low-latency and reliability demands of industrial IoT, telemedicine, smart education, and precision agriculture.

