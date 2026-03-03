Cloud Disruption After Strike On UAE Data Hub Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Unidentified airborne objects struck an Amazon Web Services facility in the United Arab Emirates this week, igniting a fire that disrupted cloud services across parts of the Middle East and sharpened concerns over the vulnerability of digital infrastructure during periods of geopolitical strain.

Amazon Web Services, the cloud division of Amazon, confirmed that an incident affected operations at one of its availability zones in the UAE, leading to intermittent outages for customers relying on the region's data centres. The company said it activated disaster recovery protocols and rerouted traffic to minimise downtime, restoring most services within hours. No casualties were reported, according to local authorities, and an investigation into the origin of the strike is under way.

Security officials in the Gulf have not publicly attributed responsibility. However, regional analysts noted that the disruption occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions involving Iran and its regional adversaries, including exchanges of missile and drone fire in recent months. While there has been no formal claim of responsibility, intelligence assessments circulating among Western security circles suggest the possibility of proxy involvement, a claim Tehran has not addressed.

The UAE hosts a major AWS Middle East region launched in 2022, comprising multiple availability zones designed to provide redundancy and high availability. The facility serves a wide array of customers, including financial institutions, energy companies, government-linked entities and technology start-ups across the Gulf. Disruptions were reported by users in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and parts of Oman, with some banking apps and e-commerce platforms experiencing slowdowns or temporary inaccessibility.

AWS said its global infrastructure is built with layered physical and cyber protections, including perimeter security, access controls and fire suppression systems. Industry experts say such facilities are typically designed to withstand extreme weather and power failures, but they remain exposed to kinetic threats if located within range of drones or missiles.“Cloud providers have invested heavily in cyber resilience, yet physical resilience in a conflict zone presents a different set of risks,” said one Gulf-based technology risk consultant, noting that even brief outages can ripple through interconnected supply chains.

The episode has revived debate over data sovereignty and regional cloud strategies. Governments across the Gulf have encouraged hyperscale cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, to establish local regions to support digital transformation plans and reduce latency. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain each host or are developing similar facilities as part of broader diversification agendas.

Reliance on centralised cloud hubs, however, creates concentration risk. When a single availability zone is impaired, workloads that lack proper multi-zone or multi-region architecture can suffer service interruptions. Analysts say many organisations in emerging markets continue to prioritise cost optimisation over full redundancy, leaving systems more exposed to localised shocks.

Market reaction was muted, with no immediate impact on Amazon's share price in US trading. Regional technology stocks saw limited movement, reflecting investor confidence that the disruption was contained. Still, the event has prompted corporate risk managers to review business continuity plans, particularly for mission-critical operations hosted in the Gulf.

The UAE has positioned itself as a digital gateway between Europe, Asia and Africa, investing heavily in data centres, subsea cables and 5G infrastructure. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have both promoted themselves as secure locations for data hosting, citing political stability and advanced infrastructure. The strike, even if isolated, challenges assumptions that physical assets are insulated from broader regional instability.

Energy infrastructure has long been considered a prime target in Middle East conflicts, but technology assets are increasingly seen as high-value nodes. Cloud facilities underpin payment systems, logistics networks, healthcare platforms and government services. A successful disruption can therefore yield outsized economic effects without direct confrontation.

Cybersecurity researchers have also cautioned against conflating physical incidents with cyber attacks. No evidence has emerged of a simultaneous digital breach of AWS systems. The company's status updates indicated that service degradation stemmed from power and connectivity issues linked to the fire rather than malicious code or unauthorised access.

Regional authorities have tightened airspace monitoring following the incident, according to aviation and defence sources. The UAE has invested in advanced air defence systems over the past decade, particularly after drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in neighbouring countries. Whether the airborne objects evaded detection or represented debris from another engagement remains unclear.

For multinational corporations operating in the Gulf, the episode underscores the need for diversified cloud strategies spanning multiple geographic regions. Global best practice recommends distributing critical workloads across separate regions, sometimes on different continents, to mitigate both cyber and physical risks.

