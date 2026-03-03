Swiss Entrepreneurs To Be Better Insured Against Unemployment
Following on from the House of Representatives, the Senate on Tuesday adopted a committee draft aimed at speeding up their access to these benefits, subject to certain conditions.
At present, people who occupy a position similar to that of an employer, for example as a partner or investor, as well as spouses who work in the company, are obliged to pay unemployment insurance contributions. In order to receive unemployment benefits, they must definitively give up their position.

However, there are cases where it is not easy to renounce their role in the company, for example when a bankruptcy is in progress or in the event of divorce.
However, there are cases where it is not easy to renounce their role in the company, for example when a bankruptcy is in progress or in the event of divorce.
The aim of the project is to give the people concerned quicker and simpler access to unemployment benefit. They will be subject to a waiting period of 20 days and will receive 70% of their insured earnings. People with child-support obligations will receive 80% of their insured earnings.
