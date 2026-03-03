Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PALFINGER RETURNS TO THE ATX INDEX FOLLOWING STRONG PERFORMANCE

03.03.2026 / 19:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE BERGHEIM, AUSTRIA, MARCH 3, 2026 PALFINGER RETURNS TO THE ATX INDEX FOLLOWING STRONG PERFORMANCE The Index Committee of the Vienna Stock Exchange today decided to include PALFINGER AG in the Austrian Traded Index (ATX). The company's return to the ATX index reflects the successful development of the PALFINGER share in recent years. In 2025, the share price of PALFINGER AG increased by around 70 percent, while trading volume on the Vienna Stock Exchange multiplied. 2025 was marked by two key milestones: In August, PALFINGER successfully placed treasury shares and generated issuance revenue of EUR 100 million, increasing the free float to 43.8 percent. And in September, the company presented its new Strategy 2030+, with which PALFINGER has set the course for further sustainable and profitable growth. "Inclusion in the ATX index confirms that PALFINGER has long been one of Austria's leading industrial companies, with global innovative strength and strong growth," says Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG. "Following a successful 2025, re-entry into the leading index after 16 years is also recognition of the sustainable course our teams are pursuing worldwide." With this move, PALFINGER gains additional visibility on the capital market. New investors, especially funds that track the ATX index or invest primarily in ATX stocks, will strengthen the share's trading volume and international presence in the future. “Being included in the ATX index is further proof of our successful capital market work and the trust that our investors place in us,” explains Felix Strohbichler, CFO of PALFINGER AG.“Following the successful placement of treasury shares, we are continuing to focus on a high level of transparency and proximity to the capital market.” The index adjustment will take effect on March 23, 2026. From this date, the PALFINGER share will be listed on the ATX and integrated into related Austrian and international index products. This makes PALFINGER one of Austria's top 20 listed companies. ↗ ABOUT PALFINGER PALFINGER sets benchmarks with innovative crane and lifting solutions worldwide. As a leading technology and mechanical engineering company, PALFINGER transforms customer needs into seamlessly integrated solutions. A broad product portfolio and regional footprint drive balanced profitable growth. With its promise of Lifetime Excellence, PALFINGER delivers outstanding performance throughout the entire product lifecycle. Around 12,000 employees, 30 international manufacturing sites, and a global distribution and service network ensure worldwide proximity to the market. PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 2.34 billion in 2025. Contact:

Hannes Roither | VP Investor Relations | PALFINGER AG M +43 664 206 9247


