Investornewsbreaks Clearthink 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAAU) Closes $125M Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ClearThink 1 Acquisition (NASDAQ: CTAAU) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share upon completion of an initial business combination. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Feb. 24, 2026, under the symbol“CTAAU,” with the Class A ordinary shares and share rights expected to trade separately under“CTAA” and“CTAAR,” respectively. On Feb. 27, 2026, the company closed on a partial over-allotment of 15,000 units, bringing total gross proceeds from the offering to approximately $125 million. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

About ClearThink 1 Acquisition Corp.

ClearThink 1 Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, it intends to focus on the financial services sector in the United States and other developed countries.

