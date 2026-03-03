403
UAE, Canada Discuss Regional Developments And Repercussions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the dangerous escalation of events in the region and their repercussions on regional security and stability the call, the Canadian Prime Minister voiced his country's solidarity with the UAE following the Iranian attacks on its territory and several other countries in the region. He stressed his condemnation of the attacks, which constitute a blatant violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law, and undermine regional and international security and stability his part, the UAE President underscored the necessity of an immediate halt to all escalation and a return to serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions to overcome the current crisis in a way that safeguards the region's security and stability.
