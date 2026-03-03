HH The Amir Receives Call From Indonesian President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

In the call, the Indonesian president expressed his country's full solidarity and support for the State of Qatar and its people in the face of the blatant Iranian aggression. He condemned any targeting of national territory and sovereignty in the region and emphasized the urgency of de-escalation and a return to negotiations.

Meanwhile, HH the Amir expressed his deep appreciation for Indonesia's stance and support, noting that it reflects the strong bilateral relations and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Both leaders also discussed current regional developments, underlining the importance of dialogue and diplomatic efforts as the way to contain the crisis and preserve regional security and stability.