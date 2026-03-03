403
HH The Amir Receives Call From Indian Prime Minister Discussing Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi the call, HH the Amir reassured the Indian prime minister about the welfare of the Indian community residing in Qatar. In response, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for Qatar's care and attention towards Indian nationals, particularly under the current exceptional circumstances two leaders also discussed the recent military developments in the region, with Modi condemning the Iranian aggression against Qatar as a clear violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reaffirming India's solidarity with Qatar and its people leaders stressed the importance of restoring regional peace and stability, calling for an end to escalation and a return to political dialogue and negotiations as the path to managing the crisis and safeguarding regional security.
