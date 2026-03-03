INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Sale Of Masonite International Corporation Common Stock Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines DOOR
The class action concerns whether Masonite and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until April 7, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you sold Masonite common stock during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
A complaint has been filed, alleging that at the time that Masonite was repurchasing Masonite stock throughout the Class Period, defendants knew that Masonite had received multiple formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning to purchase all outstanding shares of Masonite common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of Masonite common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which Masonite was repurchasing Masonite common stock from unsuspecting class members. Thus, Masonite had an obligation to disclose that it had received these formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning or abstain from purchasing Masonite stock from unsuspecting investors, per the allegations in the complaint.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
