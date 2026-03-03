Central Municipal Council Affirms Availability Of Food, Medicine, Essential Goods

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Central Municipal Council affirmed that the State of Qatar possesses a sufficient strategic stock of food supplies, medicines, and essential goods, as part of carefully developed crisis management plans that ensure their continued availability in markets and healthcare facilities without interruption.

During its 51st meeting of its seventh term, the Council commended the adoption of the early warning system via mobile phones, which has proven effective in delivering official alerts quickly and accurately to the public, thereby enhancing preparedness and community awareness in various emergency situations.

In light of the current developments and the tensions witnessed in the region, the Council expressed its strong condemnation of the blatant Iranian aggression against the State and its sovereignty, affirming its full confidence in the wise leadership and state institutions and their ability to address various challenges with their readiness and capabilities, supported by the cohesion of Qatari society.

The Council stressed the importance of not being swayed by rumors or engaging in excessive purchasing and stockpiling of goods due to the negative impact this could have on markets. It also emphasised the need to obtain information solely from approved official sources, highlighting that the various state agencies possess extensive experience in crisis management, as demonstrated in previous instances by ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of essential services.

It praised the success of the Armed Forces and security agencies in confronting the attacks and handling developments, as well as the effective role of the early warning system in strengthening community preparedness.

At the conclusion of its meeting, the Central Municipal Council discussed the items on its agenda and took the appropriate decisions. Its members affirmed their continued follow-up on service and development issues affecting citizens and residents, and their commitment to submitting recommendations that contribute to improving service levels and enhancing quality of life.