Amir Receives Phone Call From Ukrainian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from President of Ukraine HE Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the beginning of the call, HE the Ukrainian President inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar following the blatant Iranian aggression, expressing his absolute condemnation of this aggression and affirming his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar.

During the call, they also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, particularly the military escalation in the Gulf region and its repercussions on international peace and security.

The two sides agreed to continue exchanging views and coordinating efforts to enhance stability and security in the region and the world.