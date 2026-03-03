403
First Use Of New Technology Makes Marginal Lung Donation Viable For Lifesaving Transplant In Indiana
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On Jan. 29, 2026, an Indiana man's donated lungs were recovered for potential transplant but were rejected by several regional transplant centers due to their marginal performance.
Indiana Donor Network partnered with Sweden-based XVIVO and Wisconsin-based Perfusion Solution to reassess the lungs, mechanically perfuse them and improve their functionality.
The result: After 5 hours undergoing mechanical perfusion, the donor lungs were accepted for transplant and saved an Indiana man's life the same day.
Indiana Donor Network became the first organ recovery organization in the U.S. to establish an in-house lung perfusion system to increase the vibrancy of lungs for future lifesaving transplantations.
INDIANAPOLIS
Indiana Donor Network is the first organ recovery organization in the U.S. to utilize an in-house machine perfusion system that keeps donated lungs functional outside the human body and helps reassess the viability of marginally performing lungs for transplantation.
A new partnership between Indiana Donor Network, global medtech company XVIVO, headquartered in Sweden, and Beloit, Wisconsin-based Perfusion Solution is now being utilized by Indiana Donor Network clinical teams to better serve regional transplant centers and partner hospitals involved in lung recovery and transplantation.
“Advancements in technology are transforming organ transplantation at every stage – from the recovery of a donated organ to the moment it gives someone a second chance at life,” said Indiana Donor Network Director of Organ Services Sherry Quire.“Saving lives involves more than the successful recovery of a generous gift. We are committed to preserving and enhancing organ vitality outside the body so each transplant has the greatest possible opportunity to succeed.”
The system – involving the utilization of XVIVO's XPSTM Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) platform, perfusion specialists and equipment of Perfusion Solution, and the clinical organ recovery staff of Indiana Donor Network – was initially implemented Jan. 29.
FROM RECOVERY THROUGH PERFUSION TO LIFESAVING TRANSPLANT IN 1 DAY
That day, an Indiana man hospitalized at a northeastern Indiana hospital died. The registered organ donor's lungs were recovered then transferred to Indiana Donor Network Organ and Tissue Recovery Center in Indianapolis for clinical evaluation. After several regional transplant centers declined the lungs due to their marginal function, clinical teams from Indiana Donor Network, XVIVO and Perfusion Solution went to work.
Indiana Donor Network led the clinical evaluation of the lungs. XVIVO activated its EVLP platform, which extended lung assessment and preservation time and increased the viability of the lungs outside the body for transplant. Perfusion Solution provided lung recovery perfusion equipment, clinical services, staffing, education and ongoing training.
Once Perfusion Solution identified the lungs as candidates for EVLP, real-time data analysis of lung functionality guided perfusionists and clinical staff through the EVLP protocol, which provided perfusion for nearly five hours. EVLP significantly improved lung functionality.
Following the EVLP process, Indiana Donor Network secured a transplant center to accept the lungs, which were successfully transplanted to save an Indiana man's life.
“Our collaboration with Perfusion Solution and Indiana Donor Network enabled a successful lung transplant, representing the first of many more lifesaving lung transplants that will be made possible through our EVLP model,” said XVIVO CEO Christoffer Rosenblad.“At XVIVO, we are driven by our vision that nobody should die waiting for a new organ. Strategic partnerships like this are crucial in making that vision a reality.”
ABOUT MACHINE PERFUSION
Machine perfusion is a controlled process that simulates functionality of an organ outside the body, provides consistent oxygen and nutrients that stabilize a recovered organ, keep it functioning and preserves its health, function and viability for successful transplantation.
Clinical teams have more time to assess a donor organ and even improve organ functionality prior to transplant when machine perfusion is utilized. Perfusion also makes it possible for surgeons to accept an organ for transplant that might otherwise be rejected due to diminished functionality. Additional time provided through perfusion also increases the distance a donor organ can travel for transplant and the geographical reach of organ donation, which both ultimately lead to saving more lives.
“We believe the future of transplantation is driven by strong collaboration and organ procurement organization-led innovation. When OPOs, transplant centers and perfusion specialists operate as one coordinated team, together we honor the gift of donation by maximizing every viable organ,” said Jon Bohannen, executive vice president of sales and clinical integration at Perfusion Solution.“Through disciplined execution and shared clinical governance, we are helping transform marginal opportunities into lifesaving transplants. Collaboration is not just part of our model – it is the engine that allows us to save more lives.”
Implementation of the XVIVO and Perfusion Solution partnership is the latest way Indiana Donor Network is utilizing advanced machine perfusion technologies to keep organ donations animated and maintain their viability from recovery to transplant. Kidney and liver perfusion devices are also in use to keep those organs healthy, vibrant, nourished and animated while increasing time for clinical assessment and transport to awaiting recipients spanning more geographic locations within the U.S.
