Explore Japan Via JAPAN ACTIVITY SIMULATOR On Meta Horizon Store A Bakeneko-Guided Journey Into Traditional Arts
※We have implemented all possible measures against VR motion sickness! Even those who are sensitive, please give it a try!
Bushido Activities
Create your very own Japanese sword-only possible in VR! Enjoy activities such as maintaining a Japanese sword, test cutting, and slicing fruit to Japanese songs! Plus, you can experience seven
Tea Ceremony Activity
How about enjoying a popular matcha tea prepared in your very own tea room in VR? Experience a tea ceremony using tea utensils of national treasure quality. In addition, you can enjoy seven
Ikebana Activity
Create beauty with your own hands by arranging flowers so beautiful, you won't believe it's VR! Enjoy a unique, creative ikebana experience where you bring beauty out of nature. Plus, you can enjoy seven different activities, including a game where you throw flowers into a vase.
Calligraphy Activity
Experience brush strokes so realistic, you'll forget you're in VR! Enjoy a creative calligraphy experience where you can freely write kanji and create ink paintings. Plus, you can enjoy seven different activities, including a game where you stack desks, climb up, and change a lightbulb.
There are more than 28 activities and games prepared with the theme of "Wa" (harmony)! You can earn rank certifications and titles in all activities! From mindfulness unique to VR that brings peace to your mind, to creative activities that express your heart, and game activities-your very own
Product Outline
Product name: JAPAN ACTIVITY SIMULATOR
Compatibility: Meta Horizon Store
(Meta Quest 3S、Meta Quest 3、Meta Quest Pro、Meta Quest 2)
Price: Varies depending on each region
Publisher: TANABOTA GAMES
ESRB rating: Everyone
Official website:
©2026 TANABOTA GAMES
