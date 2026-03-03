Explore Japan Via JAPAN ACTIVITY SIMULATOR On Meta Horizon Store A Bakeneko-Guided Journey Into Traditional Arts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Japan Activity Simulator" is a VR activity game content that allows you to freely move around and enjoy popular activities you would like to experience when traveling to Japan, in recreated beautiful Japanese gardens, dojos, tea rooms, and more within a VR space.※We have implemented all possible measures against VR motion sickness! Even those who are sensitive, please give it a try!

Bushido Activities

Create your very own Japanese sword-only possible in VR! Enjoy activities such as maintaining a Japanese sword, test cutting, and slicing fruit to Japanese songs! Plus, you can experience seven

Tea Ceremony Activity

How about enjoying a popular matcha tea prepared in your very own tea room in VR? Experience a tea ceremony using tea utensils of national treasure quality. In addition, you can enjoy seven

Ikebana Activity

Create beauty with your own hands by arranging flowers so beautiful, you won't believe it's VR! Enjoy a unique, creative ikebana experience where you bring beauty out of nature. Plus, you can enjoy seven different activities, including a game where you throw flowers into a vase.

Calligraphy Activity

Experience brush strokes so realistic, you'll forget you're in VR! Enjoy a creative calligraphy experience where you can freely write kanji and create ink paintings. Plus, you can enjoy seven different activities, including a game where you stack desks, climb up, and change a lightbulb.

There are more than 28 activities and games prepared with the theme of "Wa" (harmony)! You can earn rank certifications and titles in all activities! From mindfulness unique to VR that brings peace to your mind, to creative activities that express your heart, and game activities-your very own

Product Outline

Product name: JAPAN ACTIVITY SIMULATOR

Compatibility: Meta Horizon Store

(Meta Quest 3S、Meta Quest 3、Meta Quest Pro、Meta Quest 2)



Price: Varies depending on each region

Publisher: TANABOTA GAMES

ESRB rating: Everyone

Official website:

©2026 TANABOTA GAMES