'Books For Good' Scholarship By J&Y Law Supports Student Community Leaders Across California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The personal injury attorneys at J&Y Law believe strong communities are built by people who show up for one another, often without recognition. Through its Books for Good Scholarship, the firm is investing in the next generation of leaders who are already making a measurable difference where they live, learn, and serve.

The Books for Good Scholarship awards $300 each month to a student whose actions demonstrate a commitment to improving their community. Funds are intended to help cover the cost of textbooks and academic materials during the recipient's current semester.

J&Y Law's scholarships have supported students from universities including USC, UCLA, Loyola, and more.

“The people who lift up their neighbors are the foundation of every strong community,” says Jason Javaheri, Co-founder and Co-CEO of J&Y Law.“This scholarship exists to recognize students who are already doing that work, and to help ensure they have the resources to keep going.”

Each month, J&Y Law invites students to submit a short essay describing the good they have contributed to their communities. Acts of service may include, but are not limited to:

- Volunteering with local, national, or international nonprofit organizations

- Supporting community centers, churches, or cultural institutions

- Participating in community-oriented school organizations

- Mentoring law students on their path to becoming some of the best lawyers in California

- Working with local businesses to support community needs

- Providing direct help to individuals or families in need

Winning essays are published on J&Y Law's website and may spotlight the organizations or communities referenced, helping amplify the positive work happening across cities and campuses nationwide.

“I remember what it felt like to be a college student, trying to figure things out and hoping someone would give you a break,” says Yosi Yahoudai, Co-founder and Managing Partner of J&Y Law.“If we can support students who are already supporting others, that's an investment that multiplies. Strong communities don't happen by accident. They're built by people who choose to show up for each other.”

The Books for Good Scholarship is open to students who are at least 18 years old, reside in the United States, and are enrolled in an accredited college, trade school, university, or graduate program while maintaining good academic standing. Employees of J&Y Law, their immediate family members, and previous scholarship recipients are not eligible to apply.

To be considered, applicants must submit a completed application form and a short, original essay responding to the scholarship prompt. The essay must be uploaded as a PDF using the required naming convention. Applications are reviewed on a rolling monthly basis, and students who miss a deadline are encouraged to apply during the next cycle.

All essays must reflect the applicant's authentic voice and lived experiences. AI-generated content is strictly prohibited and will result in automatic disqualification.

Following each monthly deadline, J&Y Law's scholarship committee evaluates all eligible submissions and selects one recipient based solely on the substance and impact of the essay. Selection decisions are made without regard to age, race, religion, gender, national origin, or any other protected characteristic.

The selected recipient is notified directly and awarded a $300 scholarship. J&Y Law then publishes a blog post and press release recognizing the student's achievements and sharing their essay.

Through ongoing announcements celebrating Books for Good recipients, J&Y Law hopes to spotlight meaningful service and inspire others to create positive change in their own communities.

For full scholarship details, deadlines, and application information, visit