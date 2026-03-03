Lori Briley Fairchild Earns Females Of Fiction Finalist Recognition For Empowering Hockey Novel No Girls Allowed

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned author Lori Briley Fairchild has been named a finalist for the prestigious Hindi's Library Females of Fiction Award for her groundbreaking novel No Girls Allowed, a powerful story of girls in hockey, empowerment, and breaking barriers in male-dominated sports. The Females of Fiction Awards honor outstanding female authors and illustrators of children's and young adult literature, supporting women who create inspiring stories and build lasting literary legacies.

The recognition comes as International Women's Day approaches on March 8, 2026, a global celebration of women's achievements and progress toward gender equality. Fairchild's honor reflects the growing cultural momentum surrounding girls in sports and the importance of representation in literature that empowers young readers to pursue their ambitions without limitation.

“I am happy to be a part of that wonderful legacy that spotlights female authors and their incredible books,” says Fairchild.“This is a great opportunity and a wonderful time for women in hockey, a male-dominated sport that has historically limited opportunities for girls. With the women's hockey team winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, there is so much to celebrate as female athletes continue to break barriers and redefine what is possible.”

No Girls Allowed follows a determined young girl fighting to earn her place in the sport of hockey, confronting challenges that reflect the real-world experiences of many female athletes. The goal of Fairchild's book is for girls to see themselves doing the impossible and to feel inspired to pursue their dreams, even when entering spaces that have traditionally been closed to them. Fairchild recognizes that breaking into uncharted territory is not easy, but through her work, she aims to encourage more girls to step forward with confidence and courage.

“When my daughter started playing hockey at age six, there was only one team in our area, and it was for older players, so she had to begin in a co-ed league,” Fairchild explains.“She faced many challenges, including something as basic as not having a dressing room. Since then, the sport has grown tremendously in our community, and now there are multiple teams for girls at different age levels. I am proud that we were part of that growth. When girls break into male-dominated sports, they are not just playing for themselves; they are playing for every girl who wants the courage to try something new.”

Fairchild's recognition underscores the critical role storytelling plays in helping young girls envision themselves as athletes, leaders, and pioneers capable of achieving extraordinary goals.

“That's what being involved in girls' sports is about,” Fairchild concludes.“It teaches girls that they can do hard things. You must see it to be it.”

About Lori Briley Fairchild

Lori Briley Fairchild is an award-winning author whose work focuses on female empowerment, girls in sports, and youth resilience. Inspired by her daughter's real-life experience in youth hockey, Fairchild writes stories that encourage girls to challenge limitations, build confidence, and pursue their dreams. Her award-recognized novel No Girls Allowed continues to inspire young readers, families, and athletic communities across the country.

